Love Alarm Season 2: Release, Plot & Cast!

BACKGROUND

‘Love Alarm’ is a Korean drama that is founded on the webtoon made by Chon Kye-youthful.

The secondary school sentiment revolves around the use of an annoying skill, by which people can reveal love using an app.

The product sends an alert on the off chance that anyone inside diameter of 10 meters has an emotional notion for the individual.

Coordinated by Lee Na-Jung, the Netflix Original is created by Kijae Kim and govt delivered by Jinyee Kim.

LOVE ALARM SEASON 2: RELEASE DATE

The renewal of the show was announced back in 2019. Being one of the most popular releases of 2019, it got a renovation.

However, seeing the present situation because of the pandemic, the production work on the show has come to a halt.

Thus, the scheduled date of the release would now be delayed.

LOVE ALARM SEASON 2: PLOT

[SPOILER ALERT]

At the end of the first season, Jojo was trapped between Hye-Yeong and Sun-oh, but she was confused about ringing theirs.

In the next season, we’ll see what now happens between the three and whom Jojo selects.

The new big thing that we shall see in season 2 is all about Love Alarm 2.0 program.

Throughout the new program, anyone who falls in love with the other, the program will help to foretell how feelings would appear amid two individuals.

CAST:

The 3 top characters Hwang Sun-Oh, Kim Jo-jo, and Lee Hye-Yeong, played by Jung Ga-Ram, Song Kang, and Kim So-Hyun respectively, will surely be returning to the screen for the next season.

Furthermore, a large number of the other cast will also be very likely to appear on the screen for the following year.