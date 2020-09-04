Love Alarm Season 2: Release Date Update, And You Need to Know Everything !!!

- Advertisement -

It’s a South Korean intimate teen drama television series. It is based on the Daum Webtoon of the same title by Chon Kye-Young. Jiyoung Park guides it.

Love Alarm K-Drama follows, the disruptive technology that permits users to detect love via a Mobile App, which gives notification to the users when somebody inside the neighbourhood of a 10-meter radius has romantic-love feelings for them.

Love Alarm Season 2 Release Date

The series was renewed by Netflix, right after the release of Love Alarm season, consisting of 8 episodes. It had been all set to release its second season on August 22, 2020. However, the series got delayed just before two weeks of its planned release date. It’s currently scheduled to release in 2021, but the release date is not revealed yet.

As per the sources, on account of the continuing global COVID-19 pandemic, Love Alarm Season two got postponed. The series experienced issues related to post-production editing, as filming of Season two was wrapped up in June 2020.

Love Alarm Season 2 Storyline

The season two will deliver adventure to the story of Love Alarm as Jo-jo knows what she wants. She must pick between Hwang Sun-oh, who’s a handsome model, along with his best friend Lee Hye-Yeong, they both like her. The story revolves around a beautiful woman Jo-jo, whose life is altered when she gets involved in a romance, due to a dating program, which goes viral.

Love Alarm Season 2 Cast

The anticipated cast of Love Alarm Season 2 is as follows:

• Song Kang as Hwang Sun-oh

• Kim So-Hyun as Kim Jo-Jo

• Jung Ga-ram as lee Hye-young

• Z. Hera as Kim

• Shin Seung-ho as II-sik

• Go Min-si as Park Gul-mi

• Song Sun-mi

• Shim Yi-young

• Song Geon-hee

• Park Sung-Yun

• Yeom Ji-young