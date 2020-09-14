Love Alarm Season 2: Release Date Update, And You Need to Know Everything !!!

- Advertisement -

According to a Web-toon, love Alarm is a Korean drama TV series that goes by the name Chon Kye-young. It premiered on Netflix in August this past season. The series is thought to have ranked first in the line-up of this 2019 K-dramas. After the series gained significant success, it was renewed for yet another season in October 2019.

Love Alarm Season 2 Storyline

The storyline (as the name suggests) is a typical romance plot that’s entertaining and fun to watch. The manager for this specific series, Kim Minyoung, has said that the show is exceptional for story-telling. Love alarm also transforms our attention to social issues like gay rights and smartphone intrusion.

Love Alarm Season 2 Release Date

Netflix released this series on January 5th, 2017, and after its massive success, the director Lee Na-Jeong verified the next season is on its’ way. The script studying for the second season occurred in February this season.

The initial release date was likely to be August 22nd this season. Due to the global pandemic and rise from the COVID positive cases worldwide, the production has been stopped for now. The release of season 3 is mostly delayed. At best, we could expect it to turn up later in 2021.

Love Alarm Season 2 Cast

The characters of Love Alarm have a different place in people’s hearts. Every single actor has a massive fan base of their own. The listing of the renowned cast members is as follows: