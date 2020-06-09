Home TV Show LOVE ALARM SEASON 2: Release date, Cast, Trailer, Story plot expected and...
TV Show

LOVE ALARM SEASON 2: Release date, Cast, Trailer, Story plot expected and much more!

By- Rida Samreen
- Advertisement -

Love Alarm is a South Korean drama television series. The Love Alarm series is inspired by the Daum webtoon, of the very same name. However, the series launched last year in August, but it has gained a lot of popularity from the only season so far. Moreover, Love Alarm was a commercial success, ranking as one of Netflix’s top releases in 2019.

The technology was taken to the very next level in the first season of Love Alarm. However, the fans wanted the show to renew since the first season ended. And now it seems that the show is officially confirmed to renew for a second season.

RELEASE DATE:

Although, the series was officially renewed for a second season on October 29, 2019. But still, the official release date is not yet out. However, earlier, we were expecting its release in 2020, but the current pandemic can leave a huge impact on its release now.

TRAILER:

There are no trailer updates so far. Stay tuned on mocoop for all the latest information.

CAST:

The cast from the previous season is returning to their respective roles. That means you will see more of Kim So – Hyun appearing as Jo-Jo, Jung Ga – ram playing as Lee Hee – young, and Song Kang will be back as Hwang Sun – oh. Moreover, many other characters will be back with their respective roles.

STORY PLOT:

The program will have the ability to project relationships will develop between two individuals, as seen in the season 1 finale. The director also teased some information regarding the 3 character’s romance triangle in the upcoming season.

Also Read:  Drifters Season 2: Release Date, Plot And All Latest News
- Advertisement -
Also Read:  ‘A Discovery of Witches Season 2’ : Release Date,Cast , Plot And All Latest news
Rida Samreen

Must Read

LOVE ALARM SEASON 2: Release date, Cast, Trailer, Story plot expected and much more!

TV Show Rida Samreen -
Love Alarm is a South Korean drama television series. The Love Alarm series is inspired by the Daum webtoon, of the very same name....
Read more

Attack on Titans 4: Release date, trailer and everything you need to know

TV Show Sundari P.M -
The Japanese dark fantasy anime series Attack on Titans will be back with another season. The fans are expecting a lot this time as...
Read more

American Gods Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Lot More

TV Show Rupal Joshi -
Overview American Gods rely upon the possibility that – above countless years – labourers to America have conveyed their perfect creatures with them, from African...
Read more

Sherlock Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Releated Information Here

TV Show Rupal Joshi -
Enthusiasts of Sherlock are quick to see another arrangement featuring Benedict Cumberbatch following the achievement of the show. Season five could at present becoming...
Read more

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More

TV Show Rupal Joshi -
Money Heist Season 5 discharge date: Right now, Money Heist season five hasn't been greenlit, yet as one of the most well known Netflix series...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.