LOVE ALARM SEASON 2: Release date, Cast, Trailer, Story plot expected and much more!

Love Alarm is a South Korean drama television series. The Love Alarm series is inspired by the Daum webtoon, of the very same name. However, the series launched last year in August, but it has gained a lot of popularity from the only season so far. Moreover, Love Alarm was a commercial success, ranking as one of Netflix’s top releases in 2019.

The technology was taken to the very next level in the first season of Love Alarm. However, the fans wanted the show to renew since the first season ended. And now it seems that the show is officially confirmed to renew for a second season.

RELEASE DATE:

Although, the series was officially renewed for a second season on October 29, 2019. But still, the official release date is not yet out. However, earlier, we were expecting its release in 2020, but the current pandemic can leave a huge impact on its release now.

TRAILER:

There are no trailer updates so far. Stay tuned on mocoop for all the latest information.

CAST:

The cast from the previous season is returning to their respective roles. That means you will see more of Kim So – Hyun appearing as Jo-Jo, Jung Ga – ram playing as Lee Hee – young, and Song Kang will be back as Hwang Sun – oh. Moreover, many other characters will be back with their respective roles.

STORY PLOT:

The program will have the ability to project relationships will develop between two individuals, as seen in the season 1 finale. The director also teased some information regarding the 3 character’s romance triangle in the upcoming season.