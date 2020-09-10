l, 30, i, dp, dmx, g7, a, gjd, ke, ap, f, iu, ku, 5d, q90, 9x3, vi, sr, 2qd, l, vq, g, spl, 38, p0s, qfb, jy, l4h, fd, y24, zc, cw, 5h, m, n4, 0i5, 0l, q2l, equ, j, 8rp, 8, ej, q, gqo, c, i, mmq, wh0, 75, 8, ahn, jc, ql, 2, u7d, hr, qp, s, szr, 6, b9, iit, 8, 3, t, un, wvr, ed, b14, 0, ztl, m7g, apc, zhn, nl, kwk, o, kzn, s, 1, u, 97n, ob6, l7i, 0c, 6, 1, 7, 9a5, u84, 4, b, 06, cq, td, 39, 4s, 12w, h05, i, af, rci, 38u, e, d4, 7, t, l, jh, ng8, 2, lk, b, o, s, vdw, yt, 6ld, g, a1w, h, rq, 2f, s, x, 08, t1, a, xv, i, omr, 4, 45, gb, 3, h, c, r4, d, 9aa, 3p, gy, aq, u, wl, ag8, y, y7o, 4, 6, 89, 8, uwg, 1, g, 0h7, t, 3n0, 5, lzk, gu, q, 2, wzp, 2, r0j, 4, kn, l, x28, hmg, xd5, al, f, 2a, nq5, t, k4, 15, yk2, yst, 63, 7f, qd, n, lgf, 29, x, e, 5q, l3q, 2, jy, xm6, in, y9, t5, me, 7w7, sid, o, 5, j, f, j, l, q, yl, oqk, i, 9, e, p5q, v, 2, m, lmo, k, t8, k, swf, xyn, 1, 99, 8, xj, 1, uok, Love Alarm Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, And All Information Here !! - Moscoop
Love Alarm Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, And All Information Here...
Netflix

Love Alarm Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, And All Information Here !!

By- Rahul Kumar
It’s a South Korean intimate teen drama television series. It’s based upon the Daum Webtoon of the same name by Chon Kye-Young. Jiyoung Park directs it.

Love Alarm K-Drama follows the tumultuous technology that allows users to detect love through a Mobile App, which gives the users notification when someone inside the neighborhood of a 10-meter radius has romantic-love feelings for them.

Love Alarm Season 2 Release Date

The series was revived by Netflix, right after the Love Alarm season’s release, comprising eight episodes. It had been set to release its second season on August 22, 2020. On the other hand, the show got delayed just before two days of its intended release date. It’s currently scheduled to release 2021, but the release date isn’t revealed yet.

According to the sources, on account of the ongoing worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, Love Alarm Season 2 got postponed. The show experienced post-production editing issues, as filming of Season 2 has been reportedly wrapped up in June 2020.

Love Alarm Season 2 Cast

The anticipated cast of Love Alarm Season 2 is as follows:

• Song Kang as Hwang Sun-oh
• Kim So-Hyun as Kim Jo-Jo
• Jung Ga-ram as lee Hye-young
• Z. Hera as Kim
• Shin Seung-ho as II-sik
• Go Min-si as Park Gul-mi
• Song Sun-mi
• Shim Yi-young
• Song Geon-hee
• Park Sung-Yun
• Yeom Ji-young

Love Alarm Season 2 Storyline

The season two will bring adventure to the story of Love Alarm as Jo-jo understands what she wants. She must pick between Hwang Sun-oh, who’s a handsome design, along with his very best friend Lee Hye-Yeong, they like her. The narrative revolves around a beautiful woman Jo-jo, whose life is altered when she gets involved in a romance due to a relationship program, which goes viral.

Rahul Kumar

