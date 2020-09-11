Love Alarm Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And You Need to Know Latest Update !!

- Advertisement -

It’s a South Korean romantic teen drama television series. It’s predicated on the Daum Webtoon of the same name by Chon Kye-Young. Jiyoung Park guides it.

Love Alarm K-Drama follows the disruptive technologies that permit users to detect love using a Mobile App, which provides notification to the users when someone inside the neighborhood of a 10-meter radius has romantic-love emotions them.

Love Alarm Season 2 Release Date

The show was revived by Netflix, right after the Love Alarm season’s release, containing eight episodes. It had been set to release its second season on August 22, 2020.

However, the show got delayed before fourteen days of its planned release date. It’s presently scheduled to start 2021, but the launch date is not revealed yet.

Due to the ongoing worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, Love Alarm Season 2 got postponed by the sources. The show experienced issues related to post-production editing because Season two’s filming has been wrapped up in June 2020.

Love Alarm Season 2 cast

Earlier this season, the cast reunited for a script read of the Love Alarm Season 2. The significant characters of this series will probably be back in the second season. The imminent second season begins where it ended in the first season. The friendship between Hwang Sun-oh and Lee Hye-Yeong will be analyzed. Their equation with Kim Jo-jo will also be viewed