Love Alarm Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Details!

- Advertisement -

Love Alarm is a South Korean source teen intimate show. The series relies on a webtoon named” Love Alarm” made by Chon Kye-young. The series is developed by Jiyoung park. The first season of the series premiered in August 2019 on Netflix.

Love Alarm Season 2 Release Date

The second season was scheduled to be released this August but on account of the production work being on hold because of the outbreak. Hence, it is very likely that the second season is going to be released any time soon and we might have to wait around for 2021.

The Expected Cast Of Love Alarm Season 2 Is As Follows:

Song Sun-mi

Shim Yi-young

Song Geon-hee

Park Sung-Yun

Yeom Ji-young

Song Kang as Hwang Sun-oh

Kim So-Hyun as Kim Jo-Jo

Jung Ga-ram as lee Hye-young

Z. Hera as Kim

Shin Seung-ho as II-sik

Go Min-si as Park Gul-mi

Love Alarm Season 2 Plot

The first season ended with Jojo running into Sun-oh and Hye-Yeong both who still have feelings for her. The season will also research Hye-Yeong and York-ji’s connection with the former having feelings for Jojo. Also, it remains to be seen how Brian Chon was released as a developer of this program and if he is the programmer, then how could Cheong Duk Gu give Jojo a shield for her love alarm.

There are various theories which Duk Gu who’d disappeared without a trace in the very first season might be Brian Chon, giving himself a new identity. At the same time, some debate that he’s a member of Anti-Love Alarm motion. We also need to find out if Jojo can meet the developer of the program and get her shield removed. Amidst all this chaos, a new feature on the app is being rolled out, will this new feature give any help to the couples or only produce more issues remains to be seen.