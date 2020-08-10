Love Alarm Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Should Know !!

- Advertisement -

Dramas have been in a position to get global recognition in the last season, all thanks. Dependent on the Daum webtoon of the same name created by Chon Kye-Young, Love Alarm is. And as soon as the first season is over, the people are incredibly eager for the next season and need the season to release as soon as possible.

Love Alarm Season 2 Release Date

As far as we’ve come to know, its season will come from August 2020 this year. But as a result of the current pandemic (covid19) scenario, the production house and shooting couldn’t go as planned. Viewers and fans will need to wait longer for the upcoming season of their super love that is exciting, and the creators and producers of the web series have reported that the release date of part 2 of their Love Alarm. Rumors around the edges of the internet suggest that it may be released in mid-2021. However, no official confirmation can be obtained so far, and you have to wait for this thriller. Note that the series was going to come back this season, due to the pandemic, although, In August, it had to be shut.

Love Alarm Season 2 CAST

You will get to see the exact same cast in the coming season, which was the main cast in the prior season. They will see you back.

Jung Ga-ram, played by Lee Hee-Yeong.

Song Kang played by Hwang Sun.

Kim Soo-Hyun, played by Kim Jo-jo

Love Alarm Season 2: Expected Plotline

The show revolves around the lives of 3 people named Lee Hye-Yeong, Kim Jo-jo, and Hwang Sun-oh. Hwang Sun-oh and lee Hye-Yeong have been friends since childhood. Both of them register themselves on the program love Alarm’ in quest of love. They connect with a gorgeous girl Kim.