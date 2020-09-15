Home TV Show Love Alarm Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Need...
Love Alarm Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Need to Know !!!

By- Rahul Kumar
Love Alarm Season two: it’s a South Korean romantic teen drama television series. It is predicated upon the Daum Webtoon of the Exact Same title by Chon Kye-Young. Jiyoung Park guides it.

Appreciate Alarm K-Drama follows the tumultuous technologies that allow users to discover love via a Mobile App, which offers notification to the users when someone within the neighborhood of a 10-meter radius has romantic-love feelings them.

Love Alarm Season 2 Release Date

The series was revived by Netflix, right after the Love Alarm season’s release , containing eight episodes. It was set to release its second season on August 22, 2020.

On the other hand, the series got delayed before two weeks of its planned release date. It is presently scheduled to release 2021, but the release date isn’t revealed yet.

Due to the ongoing worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, Love Alarm Season 2 got postponed by the sources. The show experienced issues linked to post-production editing since Season two’s filming was wrapped up in June 2020.

Love Alarm Season 2 Cast

The characters of Love Alarm possess another place in people’s hearts. Every actor has a huge fan base of their own. The list of those renowned cast members would be as follows:

  • Kim So Hyun as Kim Jo-jo
  • Song Kang as Hwang Sun-oh
  • Jung Ga-ram as Lee Hye-yeong
  • Z.Hera as Kim Jung-go
  • Lee Jae-Seung as Cheong Duk Gu
  • Kim Si-eun as Lee Yuk-jo
