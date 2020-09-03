Home Netflix Love Alarm Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything A Fan...
Love Alarm Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything A Fan Should Know..

By- Ajit Kumar
Love Alarm is a South Korean origin teen romantic show. The series is based on a webtoon called” Love Alarm” created by Chon Kye-young. The series is developed by Jiyoung park. The first season of this series was released in August 2019 on Netflix.

Love Alarm Season 2 Release Date

The second season was scheduled to be released this August, but the production work was on hold due to the outbreak. Consequently, the second season will likely be released anytime soon, and we might need to wait for 2021.

Casting members of Love Alarm season 2!

The Significant characters of this series are Song Kang playing Hwang Sun-oh, Kim So-Hyun acting as Kim Jo-Jo, Jung Ga-ram playing as Lee Hye-young, Z. Hera plays as Kim, Shin Seung-ho playing as II-sik, and Move Min-si playing as Park Gul-mi.

Love Alarm Season 2 Plot!

The storyline of this Love alarm revolves around the unkind technology –and program that discovers the love interest of somebody. Netflix Love Alarm is a narrative of Kim Jo-Jo, and two best friends Hwang Sun-oh and Lee Hee-young. Love alarm is a gorgeous romantic show. Along with the series will continue to keep its wonderfulness additionally in season 2.

In another season of Love Alarm, we’ll see that Kim Jo Jo might need to confront a new problem because both Hwang Sun-oh and Lee Hee-young have feelings for her. Now, she will need to understand what she needs finally, and she’s to choose whom she enjoys eventually.

