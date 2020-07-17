Love Alarm season 2: Release date, cast and much more to know about

- Advertisement -
Love Alarm
Love Alarm is a South Korean drama television series based on the Daum Webtoon of the same name. The Webtoon by Chon Kye-Young. The series first premiered on Netflix on August 22, 2019. The series was considered a commercial success ranking as one of the top releases of Netflix in 2019. Thus it’s renewal as season two was officially announced on 29 October 2019.
Love Alarm season 2 Release date
Just two weeks Netflix revived the show for a season on October 29, 2019. There has been no word regarding the release of Season two yet. The first season consisted of only eight episodes. So a possible season won’t take long to come. So we might be searching for the August 2020 release. Additionally, Netflix releases the seasons of television shows following a season. But that remains to be a secret.
What is it about:
Love Alarm deals with a love story, but also with gay rights, information security, and the consequences of heartache and intrusion. Love Alarm season two the series has placed on hold from release due to COVOID19 epidemic entertainment industry is just ceased. But according to sources, it will announce soon around August 2020. Even though the production home is mum about the date of release as there are a few seats left.
Cast and artists:
Although nothing is cleared about plot or cast of Season2 we can assure the return of main characters. Thus season two will surely return with some main cast which includes: Kim So -ho, Song Kang, Jung Ga-ram, Z. Hera, Shin Showing -ho, Gomin -si, Lee Jae-end, Choi Joo-won, Song sun -ni, Shim Yi-young, Park Sung-Yun, Yeom Ji-Young, Kim Young-Ok.
- Advertisement -