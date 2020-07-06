Love Alarm Season 2: Read Here To know the release date, plot, cast and more!

- Advertisement -

Love Alarm is a South Korean tv series. Chon Kye-young bases on the Daum webtoon of the exact same title it. The first season it premiered on Netflix. Love Alarm Season 2 is what we here to discuss.

Love alarm deals with a love story, but also with gay rights, data protection, the consequences of heartache, and smartphone intrusion. The series proved to be a success. It was ranked as one of Netflix’s most significant releases.

It was reasonably obvious to be revived for another season, upon claiming this quantity of success. So with its official renewal, here’s what we know about Love Alarm Season two.

Love Alarm Season 2: Renewal Status and Release Date

Just two weeks the series was revived by Netflix for another season on October 29, 2019. There has been no word on the release date of the season.

The first season consisted of only eight episodes. Therefore a second season will not take very long to come. So we might be searching for August 2020 release Additionally since Netflix releases the seasons of the TV show after a season. But that remains to be seen though.

Love Alarm Season 2: Cast

Kim So-Hyun as Kim Jo-jo, a beautiful and hardworking girl who’s cheerful despite her parent’s painful history

Jung Ga-ram as Lee Hye-Yeong, Sun-oh’s best friend who likes Jo-jo

Song Kang as Hwang Sun-oh, a handsome model who grew up in a wealthy family and likes Jo-jo.

Are not understood yet. The trailer isn’t launched yet. So once it does, we will surely know the rest of the cast.

Love Alarm Season 2: Storyline

Love Alarm revolves around a globe if they are liked by someone in the area, where an app alerts people. This disruptive technology enables users to locate love inside a 10-meter radius. In this series, young love is experienced by Kim Jo-jo while dealing with adversities.

Season one ended on a cliffhanger. Jojo was captured between Sun-oh and Hye-Yeong, not able to ring either of the love alarm. This happened due to the defence given to her by Cheong Duk Gu (Lee Jae-Seung).

So Season two will provide the answer to this question to the fans. We’ll get to find out that Jojo ends up with and what happens next for those three. Also, it will show about Love Alarm 2.0 app in action. This program tells who’ll fall in love.