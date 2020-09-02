Love Alarm Season 2: Pushed forward because of COVID pandemic !!

- Advertisement -

Love Alarm is a South Korean drama web television series . Base on the Daum Wbtoon of the same name by Chon Kye – Young . The series premier on Netflix on August 22 2019 . After being the commercial success and top streaming release of 2019 series set for renewal . Now every body is demanding season 2 from Netflix.

Love Alarm Season 2 Release Date :

Just two weeks after season one conclude ,Netflix announced the renewal on 29 October 2019. Till then there is no renewal status available on season 2 . The season one consists of eight episodes . Season two will contain near abouts . Initial release were excepting in August 2020. But now because of Corona pandemic and global lockdown so called. The show is facing delays and will fall in 2021. Just hope for some news for soon return for the show for fans .

Love Alarm Season 2 Cast

Show ‘Love Alarm’ deals with a love story , but also gay rights , information security , the consequences of heartbreak and intrusion . Basically it’s a teen drama show in installments . Main cast include : Kim So-hyun , Song Kang , Jung Ga-ram , Z.Hera , Shin Sheung- Ho , Gomin -si , Lee Jae-eing , Choi Joo -won , Song sun -mi , Shin Yi-young , Park Sung-yun , From Ji-Young .