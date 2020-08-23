Love Alarm Season 2: Know Everything Latest About Cast, Plot, Release Date, And Twist !!

- Advertisement -

Love Alarm is a South Korean origin romantic drama series. The series is based on a Daum webtoon called” Love Alarm” by Chon Kye-young. The series was ranked first.

By SBS, based on the survey, held One of the Korean drama in 2019.

In 2019, the series was ranked 8th on the most adored Korean show, which was shown from the Netflix platform. Where Netflix shown the top 10 most loved Korean shows and love Alarm got 8th position there.

LOVE ALARM SEASON 2: RENEWAL UPDATE!

In 2017, Netflix announced they were going to produce their first original Korean language television series, and it was going to be released in 2018, but the date of release got changed to August 2019. For its second season, the series was revived after few months of season one release.

LOVE ALARM SEASON 2: RELEASE DATE!

The second season of Love Alarm was anticipated to be released on 22nd, but the production was ceased due to the pandemic situation.

LOVE ALARM SEASON 2: CAST!!

The anticipated throw that can appear in the next season of Love Aram:

Jo-Jo played with Kim So-Hyun.

Song Kang played Hwang Sun-oh.

Lee Hee-young, played by Jung Ga-ram.

Il-Sik played with Shin Seung-ho.

Park Gul-mi played by Proceed Min-si.

Z.Hera played Kim Jang-go.

Cheong Duk Gu played by Lee Jae-Seung.

Love Alarm Season 2 Plot

Season 1 ended with an episode of Cliffhanger. And season 2 is said to be the motive season 1 finished. Season 1 finds Jojo discovering that there are suitors for her. He did not discuss his feelings with anyone. And humans are happy to see what the twist of season 2 has attracted them.