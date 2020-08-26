Home TV Show Love Alarm Season 2: Know About Cast, Plot, Release Date, And All...
Love Alarm Season 2: Know About Cast, Plot, Release Date, And All Update So Far !!!

Love Alarm is a romantic South Korean television series. The main scenario of this series is about a certain technology that allows a person to know whether someone nearer to them is in love with them or not. It is premiered on Netflix.
The main casts of Love Alarm are Kim So-Hyun as Kim Jo-jo, Kim Ji-woo as young Kim Jo-jo, Song Kang as Hwang Sun-oh, Kim Ji-woo as young Sun-oh, Jung Ga-ram as Lee Hye-Yeong and Jung Ji-hoon as young Hye-Yeong. There are some other supporting actors too.

Love Alarm 2 Release Date

Love Alarm Season 2 was supposed to release in August 2020. But this pandemic situation has postponed its release date. And as of now, it is postponed to release in 2021.
And now that its release has got cancelled once, the makers of this show are not ready to reveal any news related to it. Even, the trailer of Love Alarm Season 2 is not out yet.

Love Alarm Season 2 Casting Members

The main characters of the show are Song Kang as Hwang Sun-oh, Kim So-Hyun appears as Kim Jo-Jo, Jung Ga-ram as lee Hye-young, Z. Hera as Kim, Shin Seung-ho as II-sik, and Go Min-si as Park Gul-mi.
Some other actors might make an appearance too, but later on.

Love Alarm Season 2 The plot

The second season of this television series will get its beginning storyline just where the first season was left. The main theme was that an unknown person developed an app where people got informed if someone has evolved into getting some feelings within 10 feet with a particular person.

Where our lives have mostly become dependent on the digital platform, there love has no other way out. Even the feelings of a person can also get a platform to be notified to some other person.

And, due to this, Jojo got involved in a love triangle between Lee Hye-Yeong and his best friend Hwang Sun-oh.

 Love Alarm Season 2 Updates regarding

According to the latest, the audience has got to know from an interview that the filming of the second season is going on. But there is no exact announcement on the premiering of the show. So, the fans might have to wait a little more.

