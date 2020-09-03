Love Alarm Season 2: Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot, And You Need to Know Latest Update !!

- Advertisement -

Love Alarm is a South Korean source teenager intimate show. The series is based on a webtoon called ” Love Alarm” made by Chon Kye-young. The show is developed by Jiyoung park. The first phase of the series premiered in August 2019 on Netflix.

Love Alarm Season 2 Release Date

The next season was scheduled to be release this August but due to the production function being on hold due to the outbreak. Hence, it’s incredibly probable that the second season is going to be released any time soon, and we might have to wait around for 2021.

The Expected Cast Of Love Alarm Season 2 Is As Follows:

Song Sun-mi

Shim Yi-young

Song Geon-hee

Park Sung-Yun

Yeom Ji-young

Song Kang as Hwang Sun-oh

Kim So-Hyun as Kim Jo-Jo

Jung Ga-ram because lee Hye-young

Z. Hera as Kim

Shin Seung-ho as II-sik

Go Min-si as Park Gul-mi

Love Alarm Season 2 Plot

The first season ended with Jojo running into Sun-oh and Hye-Yeong, that have feelings for her. The season will also investigate Hye-Yeong and York-Jim’s relationship with all the prior with feelings for Jojo.

Also, it was seen how Brian Chon premiered as a programmer of this plan, and when he is the developer, how can Cheong Duk Gu give Jojo a protector for her love alarm.

There are various theories that Duk Gu, who’d vanished with no trace in the very first time, could be Brian Chon, giving himself a new identity.

At precisely the same time, some disagreement he’s a part of the Anti-Love Alarm motion. Also, we must find out if Jojo can meet the program developer and get her defense removed.

Amidst this chaos, a new feature on the program was rolled out. Will this new feature give any assistance to the couples or make additional issues remains to be seen.