Love Alarm Season 2: Who Are Expected To Return The Show? Get Related Storyline

Love Alarm is a Korean drama television series that’s based on the Daum webtoon Love Alarm by Chon Kye-young. It’s an amazing star cast, which is very much adored by the audience because of their extreme roles. After its first season’s success, Love Alarm was ready to return with its second season, but as a result of continuing the situation on the world, it’s been postponed, but surely, they will start shooting once this pandemic is finished. Season 1 was released on August 22, 2019, on Netflix, and it was expected to return in 2020, however, it is difficult to say it will be launched in 2020 or will be scheduled at 2021.

Love Alarm rotates around the narrative of technology that enables users to detect love through an application that notifies whether someone inside the area of a 10-meter radius has romantic feelings for them.

Therefore, Before starting, I would like to tell you in this post I will be focusing on the star cast of year 2.

Love Alarm Who is returning to season 2?

Love Alarm revolves around three characters. Kim So-Hyun cast as a young girl, a dazzling, and also Jo-Jo, with a household historical ago that was puzzling. Jung Ga-ram of Jojo as the greatest companion of Sun-oh Lee Hee-young, and the admirer. Song Kang performs Hwang Sun-oh, a stylish mannequin’s function, by a household, who likes Jojo. These three are the main characters who are returning to the show for the season, which is supported by a tweet by the group.

Some of The other main characters who are expected to return for season 3,

Students

Shin Seung-ho as Il-Sik

Go Min-si as Park Gul-mi

Z.Hera as Kim Jang-go

Choi Joo-won is playing as Sun-oh’s helpful and vital high school classmate.

Parents and Relatives

Park Sung-Yun as Jojo’s aunt and Gul-mi’s mother.

Yeom Ji-young as Jo-jo’s mother.

Kim Young-ok as Jo-jo’s grandmother.

Song Sun-mi as Jeong Mi-mi

Shim Yi-young as a mother to Hye-Young

Other Important Casts

Kim Si-Eun as Yuk-jo: Sun-Oh’s new girlfriend.

Jo Yoo-Jung as Mon-Sun: Jo-Jo’s wedding hallway co-worker.

Song Geon-hee as Marx: He is a popular idol star loved by all.

Love Alarm Season 2 Release Date Detail

Love Alarm Season 2 will be released sometime around December 2020, but due to the condition, it can be postponed. This is merely an expected date. No confirmation has been created until now. It is expected that it will return with eight episodes the same as the season on Netflix.