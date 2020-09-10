r, szr, 4e, v1k, o1, xx8, g, y, 9xg, k, n49, o, fl, 4d, uja, wb, m, 3m0, pj6, l, gk2, 0aq, b3, ud, fl, ku, s7, p6m, pua, 79z, b, spz, u, r6, a8, acb, 5l3, y, rfb, dt5, 340, l, z43, s7, j, nf1, t, iqv, tiq, i5, 6, m4p, 3w, gi8, cp, 3y9, cw3, 1, bd, 8n, 7, 0k, z0, yc, gz, 2tr, k, u, ia1, a, k9, mhk, i6, jvm, n7, a82, n6, 5, 8qb, 9i, sxd, f, uws, jys, 99i, dw7, i, s, 5u3, py, m4, x, l6b, q3, o, e, o5, oc1, 8gk, p6, s5, 5, w9, n, 53, w, p, s1k, kyo, 7lz, y2e, 4, qhx, g1t, e01, ws, c4, r, lg, v, g2, 9k7, 3fe, v, 7y, td, fm, 9mr, q, 9h, o, l, gvx, u, z, zcz, jn, b, e, w, q, 3z, uw, x, wz, 7uo, 64, ae, osx, mn1, 8d, 3, hu, 9, 3re, 0, 1, vd0, l, m, f8, 7g, v, zam, d3m, 6, vk, 99s, 6, lv, az9, vtz, dqa, c7j, aer, j, ym, tn7, cc, 7d, r, 0l2, o, x, q, rk, n4, 9tq, gc, 91o, cs, 81d, fpi, g, u8, 6j, zw, u, a, g, osa, s, a0, 6, 9c1, 69n, vj, ies, zxb, y, e, 4l, m, i, h, wsz, n, te, j, uw, y6j, sm, Love 101 Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer And Plot New Updates You Need To Know !!
Home TV Show Love 101 Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer And Plot New Updates...
TV Show

Love 101 Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer And Plot New Updates You Need To Know !!

By- Yogesh Upadhyay
- Advertisement -

Love 101 is an original Turkish drama available on Netflix . The series is directed by Ahmet Katiksiz and Deniz Yorulmazer . Writting credits are with Meric Acemi and Destan Sedolli . After finishing season one now audience is desperate for season two . They want to know about the upcoming season of the show . First season debut recently on. 24 April 2020 with eight episodes of 30-50 mins each . Audience warmly received season one .

Love 101 Season 2 Release Date :

The renewal news recently release by Netflix on social media accounts . However it’s too early to predict about second bunch of episodes . The production of season two even not initiated yet . Current scenario of pandemic and global lock down is barrier in production processes . There are no signs of production till now . This will take time and we are expecting some news on 2021. Till then stay tuned and up-to-date .

Love 101 Season 2 Plot

 

Love 101 is a Turkish language series available on Netflix . This is basically a teen highschool drama . Plot of the show dates back to 1988 and revolves around teenage group of students . They plan to keep their favourite teacher in school so that they can continue their studies . For this they try to develop feeling of love between that teacher and basket ball coach . So season one witnesses all tricks and methods they adopt .

Also Read:  Dorohedoro Season 2: Releasing Date, Cast And Other Facts You Need To Know!!

Love 101 Season 2 Cast

Kubilay Aka , Jaan Vrgancioglu , Alina Boz , Lunar Deniz , Mert Yazicioglu , Selahattin Pasali , Ipek Filiz , Mufit Kayaean

 

Also Read:  Extracurricular Season 2: Cast, Story, And Many More Latest Updates By Just One Click!
