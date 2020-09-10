Love 101 Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer And Plot New Updates You Need To Know !!

- Advertisement -

Love 101 is an original Turkish drama available on Netflix . The series is directed by Ahmet Katiksiz and Deniz Yorulmazer . Writting credits are with Meric Acemi and Destan Sedolli . After finishing season one now audience is desperate for season two . They want to know about the upcoming season of the show . First season debut recently on. 24 April 2020 with eight episodes of 30-50 mins each . Audience warmly received season one .

Love 101 Season 2 Release Date :

The renewal news recently release by Netflix on social media accounts . However it’s too early to predict about second bunch of episodes . The production of season two even not initiated yet . Current scenario of pandemic and global lock down is barrier in production processes . There are no signs of production till now . This will take time and we are expecting some news on 2021. Till then stay tuned and up-to-date .

Love 101 Season 2 Plot

Love 101 is a Turkish language series available on Netflix . This is basically a teen highschool drama . Plot of the show dates back to 1988 and revolves around teenage group of students . They plan to keep their favourite teacher in school so that they can continue their studies . For this they try to develop feeling of love between that teacher and basket ball coach . So season one witnesses all tricks and methods they adopt .

Love 101 Season 2 Cast

Kubilay Aka , Jaan Vrgancioglu , Alina Boz , Lunar Deniz , Mert Yazicioglu , Selahattin Pasali , Ipek Filiz , Mufit Kayaean