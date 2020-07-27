Lost in Space Season 3: release date,cast and expected plot or future of this show!!!

Lost in Space is an American science fiction show that premier from 13 April 2018. The show is based on the novel ‘The Swiss Family Robinson’ of 1812. The second season was released last year on 24 December. This show is a work of Malt Sazama and Bark Sharpless as writers and Zack Estrin as showrunner. It is officially renewed for season three.

Season 3 release date

Netflix announces that the show will be renewed for a third season and final season will release in 2021. It is very general information however, it seems like the release may face some delay . Because due to COVOID19 epidemic entertainment industry is just ceased, which results in postpone of many new seasons. Let’s see what happens.

Season 3 plot/basic storyline

Season 2 ended with the biggest cliffhanger, and undoubtedly, it will explore in the third season. The second season witness Robinson’s generations splitting apart in two and choosing their own way. Hence two different stories will pick up in Season three. How do the kids and parents find their way back? It’s like a permanent summer camp except for the fact that ants and insects are just big things that eat you.

Season 3 cast /artists

The main lead cast will return surely for season three which includes: Molly Parker, Toby Stephens, Maxwell Jenkins, Mina Sundwall, Ignacio Serricchio, Parker Posey, Brian Steele, Ajay Friese.