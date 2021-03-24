Loss Of Appetite And Weight Loss Are Also Symptoms Of TB, Stay Alert As 30% Of New Cases Are Found In 2019, know How To Avoid

A TB patient can infect 5 to 15 people. In 2019, it killed 1.4 million people worldwide and up to 30% of new TB cases were also found. TB is one of the top 10 causes of death in the world.

Corona is not over yet. Some of its symptoms are similar to TB. Experts say, vigilance will prevent both diseases, so wear masks, take care of social distancing, and do not stop TB medicines.

Today is World TB-Day. The experts of Jaslok Hospital and Research Institute, Mumbai, know how to deal with TB, what is the treatment for it, and what are the symptoms to be alerted to…

TB Is Of Two Types, It Is Important To Understand It

The full name of TB is tuberculosis. This is due to the infection of bacteria called Mycobacterium tuberculosis in the body. It is of two types-

1- Pulmonary TB

When the TB bacteria only spreads to the lungs, it is called pulmonary TB. Its cases are the most common. The most common symptom is chest pain and prolonged cough with mucus. 25 percent of its patients do not show symptoms. However, sometimes blood may come with a cough. Do not ignore it. The upper lung is more affected in such patients.

2- Extrapulmonary TB

According to Dr. RP Ram, General Medicine Consultant, Jaslok Hospital, when TB bacteria spread outside the lungs, it is called extrapulmonary TB. Symptoms usually show fever, night sweats, loss of appetite. In 15–20 percent of cases of TB, the infection spreads outside the lungs. Its cases are seen in children and people with low immunity. Up to 50% of extrapulmonary TB cases occur in HIV patients.

Is TB A Complete Cure?

According to Dr. Sameer Garde, Respiratory Medicine Consultant at Jaslok Hospital, the TB bacteria can infect the frontman by sneezing, coughing, speaking, and singing to the TB patient. Droplets of saliva from the mouth of an infected person contain TB bacteria that spread the infection. Avoid coming in contact with such a patient. It is possible to treat it completely. Therefore, contact your doctor if you have any symptoms.

The Effect Can Be Seen Even After Many Years Of Infection

Not every TB infection is dangerous. Cases of TB in children and TB infection outside the lungs are not more dangerous. Usually, in a healthy human being, the body’s immune system kills the bacteria of TB. However, in some cases, this does not happen. There is also about 10 percent of cases in which the symptoms show up many years after the infection of TB.

This effect is seen when the immune system that protects against diseases is weakened. For example, a patient is suffering from diabetes or is deficient in nutrients or consumes more tobacco and alcohol. In such a situation, the risk of getting infected is high.

Severe cases of TB can also cause throat swelling, abdominal swelling, headaches, and seizures. Complete treatment of TB is possible. Therefore, if this happens, take medicines on time and do not leave the course incomplete.

Medication Can Be Neutralized Due To Negligence In Treatment

Dr. RP Ram says, sometimes it is difficult to tell the basis of symptoms whether the patient is struggling with TB or not. In this case, some basic tests are done, such as a chest x-ray, mucus test.

The delay in getting TB treatment increases the risk. Medication may be ineffective if there is a delay in treatment or negligence in taking the medicine. This is called multi-drug resistant TB. Therefore, neither stop the medicines nor leave their course incomplete.