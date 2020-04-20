Log Horizon Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot and Get all the latest updates here!

- Advertisement -

Since Log Horizon stopped releasing its next season, fans have been eager for news. The series adapted from the mild novel series of the same name has gained a large number of fans throughout the past couple of decades. The first season was released back in 2013 and aired till March of 2014. With its first episode coming out about 4 October 2014 the season came after. The concluding episode came out in 2015. Ever since then, nothing concrete has been announced about the show, which will be a reason.

Is a season 3 coming out or not? Let us find out:

Fans can rest easy as a third time has been confirmed. A season titled Log Horizon: Destruction of the Round Table after Volume 12 of this novel series was declared. The season consists of 12 episodes, which can be considerably lower compared to previous seasons! At least we are getting something, guys!

What would be the plot for Log Horizon Season 3?

The show relies on a world where the MMORPG, Elder Tale, has been very profitable. The sport has 11 expansion packs. But in that world, the thirty thousand players who logged into the match arrive during the 12th update. Now they must form teams to browse this new world, facing challenges and problems.

Log Horizon Season 3 Cast

The significant cast of this series is very likely to be the same as the next season. The ensemble members of the series including Mike Yager like Shiroeas Nyanta as Akatsuki along with additional recurring cast is expected to return to reprise their roles.

Log Horizon Season 3 Release Date

The season is close, yet so far. It was announced that the year was to be published in October of this year. However, amidst the Coronavirus outbreak that is novel, it’s doubtful that the show will likely come out in time.

But fingers crossed? And where we’ve waited five years to the new year, what’s a couple more weeks? (Pure agony, I understand. Nevertheless, it’s fine. We’ll get through this)

Stay tuned for much more latest updates!