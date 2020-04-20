Home TV Show Log Horizon Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot and Get all the...
TV Show

Log Horizon Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot and Get all the latest updates here!

By- Ajit Kumar
- Advertisement -

Since Log Horizon stopped releasing its next season, fans have been eager for news. The series adapted from the mild novel series of the same name has gained a large number of fans throughout the past couple of decades. The first season was released back in 2013 and aired till March of 2014. With its first episode coming out about 4 October 2014 the season came after. The concluding episode came out in 2015. Ever since then, nothing concrete has been announced about the show, which will be a reason.

Is a season 3 coming out or not? Let us find out:

Fans can rest easy as a third time has been confirmed. A season titled Log Horizon: Destruction of the Round Table after Volume 12 of this novel series was declared. The season consists of 12 episodes, which can be considerably lower compared to previous seasons! At least we are getting something, guys!

What would be the plot for Log Horizon Season 3?

The show relies on a world where the MMORPG, Elder Tale, has been very profitable. The sport has 11 expansion packs. But in that world, the thirty thousand players who logged into the match arrive during the 12th update. Now they must form teams to browse this new world, facing challenges and problems.

Also Read:  pirates of the Caribbean 6: Release date, Cast, Plot and Check Out the Details We Know so far!

Log Horizon Season 3 Cast

The significant cast of this series is very likely to be the same as the next season. The ensemble members of the series including Mike Yager like Shiroeas Nyanta as Akatsuki along with additional recurring cast is expected to return to reprise their roles.

Also Read:  fantastic beasts 3: Release date, Cast, Plot, Trailer and Other Updates

Log Horizon Season 3 Release Date

The season is close, yet so far. It was announced that the year was to be published in October of this year. However, amidst the Coronavirus outbreak that is novel, it’s doubtful that the show will likely come out in time.

But fingers crossed? And where we’ve waited five years to the new year, what’s a couple more weeks? (Pure agony, I understand. Nevertheless, it’s fine. We’ll get through this)

Stay tuned for much more latest updates!

- Advertisement -
Ajit Kumar

Must Read

When Will The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 Release on Netflix And All New Information

TV Show Ajit Kumar -
The Seven Deadly Sins is an arrangement that released on October 5, 2014, on MBS. It's accepted by the Japanese fantasy manga arrangement of...
Read more

Russian Doll Season 2: Netflix Release Date,Confirmed Cast, Plot And All Updates

TV Show Ajit Kumar -
Netflix's immense comedy version "The Russian Doll" is bounce with "Russian Doll2".
Also Read:  The Witcher Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Know So far
The top character in the series features the New York video-game programmer 'Naida'...
Read more

Jurassic World 3: Release date, Plot, Cast, And Trailer Coming Soon!!!

Movies Rahul Kumar -
We've been hearing and observing the occurrence of dinosaurs through some other animation collection or publications. Nevertheless, when it comes to films, then nothing...
Read more

Log Horizon Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot and Get all the latest updates here!

TV Show Ajit Kumar -
Since Log Horizon stopped releasing its next season, fans have been eager for news. The series adapted from the mild novel series of the...
Read more

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything You Know So For

TV Show Rahul Kumar -
The of the Shield Hero Season is a Mild Book series. It has been developed into a show playing all the genres of dream...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.