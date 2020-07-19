Log Horizon Season 3: release date, story and some news on it

Log Horizon:

Log Horizon is a Japanese novel series written by Mamare Tomo and illustrated by Kazuhiro Hara. It began serialization online in 2010 on a user-generated novel publishing website. Later Yen press began publishing an English translation in 2015. It was the first time premiered on October 25, 2013, which is very appreciated by the audience. It became a very famous and loved anime television series.

Log Horizon season 3 Confirmed Japanese Anime to Release this October. https://t.co/QupGXLcauo — Honk News (@news_honk) July 11, 2020

Log Horizon Season 3:

Log Horizon is officially renewed their third season which will be premiered on NHK Educational. Earlier it was scheduled in October 2020. But due to the COVOID19 epidemic entertainment industry is just ceased which results in postponing many new seasons. Season three of Log Horizon is also shifted to 2021. Hopefully, in the coming years, we will witness the next seasons.

Script and storyline: