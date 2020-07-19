Log Horizon Season 3: release date, story and some news on it

Log Horizon:
Log Horizon is a Japanese novel series written by Mamare Tomo and illustrated by Kazuhiro Hara. It began serialization online in 2010 on a user-generated novel publishing website. Later Yen press began publishing an English translation in 2015. It was the first time premiered on October 25, 2013, which is very appreciated by the audience. It became a very famous and loved anime television series.
Log Horizon season 3 Confirmed Japanese Anime to Release this October. https://t.co/QupGXLcauo
— Honk News (@news_honk) July 11, 2020
Log Horizon Season 3:
Log Horizon is officially renewed their third season which will be premiered on NHK Educational. Earlier it was scheduled in October 2020. But due to the COVOID19 epidemic entertainment industry is just ceased which results in postponing many new seasons. Season three of Log Horizon is also shifted to 2021. Hopefully, in the coming years, we will witness the next seasons.
Script and storyline:
The first season of Log Horizon Shiroe was built guild with the help of his friends. Naotsugu and Shiroe are thinking about his lonely lifestyle. The Assassin Akatsuki as a female character and other characters also help Shiroe to guild building. Shiroe was ignored the human contact set out with his friends so that they can change the world. But season two the featuring shoe and other adventure are trapped intake of gone world. And struggling to adjust changes in their lifestyles.
Log Horizon Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Trailer and Anything You Need To Know So Far.