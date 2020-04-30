“Log Horizon Season 3” Release Date, Plot, Cast And Others Updates!!!

Log Horizon series relies on the book series of Mamare Touno. That the sequence was exemplified by Kazuhiro Hara. The serialization was begun by it online at Japan on a site Shosetsuka Ni Nar. This was from the year 2010.
An anime show premiered on NHK Educational TV in 2013 and was made. What followed was that the season in the show, which premiered on the 4th. Starlight revived the show. Studio Deen will air the seasons.
Plot Summary
Things get more interesting once the participant mates up the team . A player called his buddies Akatsuki and Naotsugu join hands to confront the situation along with Shiroe. The universe becomes their truth, and the travel is about escape and survival.
Release Date
Since the launch of this season in 2014, it has been five years without news of year 3. Nonetheless, it’s fantastic news for those fans a TV series is intended to be published in Japan.
We could expect it to be published in October 2020 When our assumptions are correct, depending on the reports. On the other hand, the scenario of this epidemic is an issue. Possibilities do exist the discharge may take a further moment. Let’s hope things will not get worse, and that which falls in place.
Cast
The voice cast of Log Horizon Season 3 is expected to be :
- Tomoaki Maeno for Naotsugu
- Nyanta Daiki Yamashita for Toya
- Matsui for Izusu
- Akuma Terashima for Shiroe
- Emiri Kato for Akatsuki
- Nao Tamura Minori for Eriko