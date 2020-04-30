Home TV Show ‘Log Horizon Season 3’: Release Date, Plot, Cast And More Such Updates...
TV Show

‘Log Horizon Season 3’: Release Date, Plot, Cast And More Such Updates Here

By- Ajit Kumar
Log Horizon is a novel written by Mamare Touno’s case. Kazuhiro Hara illustrates the series. The series premiered on an online website named Shosetsuka Ni Naro in 2010 in Japan. Yen Press started an English version of the novel’s book. This anime series began airing on TV in NHK Educational TV on October 5, 2013. The second season aired on October 4, 2014. The third season is also by Studio Deen.

Release Date

Ever since the release of this next season in 2014, it’s been five years without news of season 3. Nonetheless, it’s indeed great news for those fans that a TV series is planned to be published in Japan.

We can expect it to be released in October 2020 When our assumptions are right, based on the reports. On the other hand, the present scenario of this COVID-19 pandemic epidemic remains an issue. Possibilities do exist the discharge may take even further moment. Let’s hope things won’t get worse, and that which falls in place.

The Plot:

The story is all about around thirty thousand gamers playing while logged in during the expansion package, MMORPG who was hauled to the game world. Shiroe, together with his friends decide to group up to deal together with the obstacles in front of him.

According to the reports, NHK didn’t possess any materials for a season. But the news of a third season is supported, and it’s also revealed that the third Season will be based on the twelfth part of this publication show.

Cast

The voice cast of Log Horizon Season 3 is expected to be :

  • Akuma Terashima for Shiroe
  • Emiri Kato for Akatsuki
  • Nao Tamura Minori for Eriko
  • Tomoaki Maeno for Naotsugu
  • Nyanta Daiki Yamashita for Toya
  • Matsui for Izusu
Ajit Kumar

