‘Log Horizon Season 3’: Release Date, Plot, Cast And Everything

Log Horizon is a novel series. Mamare Touno wrote it, also it’s Illustrated by Kazuhiro Hara. In 2010 the publication series started it’s serialization online.

Later in an anime series, Log Horizon has been accommodated in 2013. The anime is based on the first book. The program founder is Toshizo Benito. This struck role-playing game got a rating of 7.7/10 on IMDb and 8.6/10 on T.V.com. This anime’s genres are action, animation, adventure, science fiction, and television comedy.

It is October 2020 its supported releasing date:- the very first season of the series premiered on October 25, 2013-2014. The second season was released on October 4, 2014- 2015. It is true and verified that the 3 seasons of this series are currently arriving from October 2020. The third portion of Log Horizon will be contingent upon the 12th volume of its web collection.

The Plot:

The story is about around thirty thousand gamers playing MMORPG who were hauled into the virtual game world while logged in during the twelfth expansion pack using their avatars. To deal with this new world Shiroe, along with his pals, Akatsuki and Naotsugu, decide to team up.

According to the reports, NHK did not possess any materials for a Season. But a season’s news is confirmed, and it is also revealed that the next season is going to be based on the twelfth part of this novel series.

Cast:

Nyanta Daiki Yamashita as Toya

Nao Tamura Minori as Eriko

Matsui as Izusu

Akuma Terashima as Shiroe

Tomoaki Maeno as Naotsugu

Emiri Kato as Akatsuki

The novel was adapted into four manga series, where the first one was going to the original plot of this light book, and rest three was only about the figures. However, the series has been tough for its producing studios, which led to a gap between three and season two. But there wait a bit more, and we will watch season 4 of this series.