Home TV Show ‘Log Horizon Season 3’: Release Date, Plot, Cast And Everything
TV Show

‘Log Horizon Season 3’: Release Date, Plot, Cast And Everything

By- Ajit Kumar
- Advertisement -

Log Horizon is a novel series. Mamare Touno wrote it, also it’s Illustrated by Kazuhiro Hara. In 2010 the publication series started it’s serialization online.

Later in an anime series, Log Horizon has been accommodated in 2013. The anime is based on the first book. The program founder is Toshizo Benito. This struck role-playing game got a rating of 7.7/10 on IMDb and 8.6/10 on T.V.com. This anime’s genres are action, animation, adventure, science fiction, and television comedy.

It is October 2020 its supported releasing date:- the very first season of the series premiered on October 25, 2013-2014. The second season was released on October 4, 2014- 2015. It is true and verified that the 3 seasons of this series are currently arriving from October 2020. The third portion of Log Horizon will be contingent upon the 12th volume of its web collection.

The Plot:

The story is about around thirty thousand gamers playing MMORPG who were hauled into the virtual game world while logged in during the twelfth expansion pack using their avatars. To deal with this new world Shiroe, along with his pals, Akatsuki and Naotsugu, decide to team up.

According to the reports, NHK did not possess any materials for a Season. But a season’s news is confirmed, and it is also revealed that the next season is going to be based on the twelfth part of this novel series.

Also Read:  Messiah Season 2: The Show Has Canceled On Netflix

Cast:

  • Nyanta Daiki Yamashita as Toya
  • Nao Tamura Minori as Eriko
  • Matsui as Izusu
  • Akuma Terashima as Shiroe
  • Tomoaki Maeno as Naotsugu
  • Emiri Kato as Akatsuki
Also Read:  The Mandalorian's Season 2 debut likely will not be postponed by a coronavirus

The novel was adapted into four manga series, where the first one was going to the original plot of this light book, and rest three was only about the figures. However, the series has been tough for its producing studios, which led to a gap between three and season two. But there wait a bit more, and we will watch season 4 of this series.

- Advertisement -
Ajit Kumar

Must Read

Legacies Season 3: Release Date, Plot, Cast And Everything You Should Know

TV Show Ajit Kumar -
Legacies to get a Season 3 at last back. It implies new secretive miscreants that will assume control; within the Salvatore School for the...
Read more

MOB PSYCHO 100 SEASON 3: RELEASE DATE, PLOT LINE AND LATEST INFORMATION

TV Show Rida Samreen -
  ABOUT THE SERIES: Mob Psycho can be considered as one of the best anime adaptation of any manga series. Surely the cast and crew members...
Read more

The Orville Season 3 Release Date On The Disney+Hotstar, And Everything You Should Know

TV Show Ajit Kumar -
Orville is American science fiction. Currently, the next season of the series is streaming on the Hotstar and the season of Orville is in...
Read more

Fleabag Season 3: Release Date, And Everything You Should Know

TV Show Ajit Kumar -
Fleabag is predicated on her series. Fleabag has dropped its season. Now the fans are waiting for the Fleabag Season 3. It assumes that...
Read more

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3: Release Date, Plot, Cast And Everything

TV Show Ajit Kumar -
Yet another over adored anime, another hit of manga collection, yet another popular of individuals. Mob psycho is. There are several reviews where the...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.