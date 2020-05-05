Log Horizon Season 3: Release Date, Expect For New Season And All Updates here

- Advertisement -

There has been a rise in the viewership of anime in the last couple of months. Owing to huge public demand, streaming giants such as Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu have started keeping another anime library for fans to enjoy.

Log Horizon debuted on NHK Educational TV on October 5, 2013. It is based upon the Japanese book series written by Mamare Touno and illustrated by Kazuhiro Haka. The action-adventure anime started serialization online way back in 2010.

With the IMDb evaluation at 7.7/10, the series has been a smash hit. Log Horizon gives the perfect blend of TV humor, and action, adventure, sci-fi. The series has gone on to air for two consecutive. And after 5 years, the show is renewed for a third season

What’s Log Horizon About?

Log Horizon revolves around a role-playing game (RPG) that unexpectedly becomes a real-life danger. Thousands of gamers are whisked to the world of an RPG game, Elder Tale, and without the option of logging out. Trapped together with them is the protagonist of the show Shiroe.

Shiroe lacks in socializing skills. However, to survive in the monster world, Shiroe creates a guild called”Log Horizon” with a group of other players to fight their way through.

When Will the Third Season of Log Horizon Come?

The anime show’s initial season was released on October 5, 2013, which was followed by another season in the following year 2014. Lately, the anime show’s makers announced that the series will probably return for a run in October 2020. And with the announcement of the official launch date, the additionally announced the title for the season as”Log Horizon: Fall of the Round Table”.

Things To Expect From Your New Season?

Season 3 of Log Horizon is titled as “Log Horizon: Fall Of The Round Table”. The round table’s collapse is the book in light novel series. Season 3 required 5 years to come back as NHK did not have materials to adapt the manga into the anime.

Nonetheless, it is finally! As per the book, Season 3 will pick up after the events of the previous season. We watched Shiroe overcoming his fear of interacting to live in the world of monsters. The new season will comprise monsters known as the Tenwazawai’s invasion. This invasion will induce a rift between the East and the empires. At precisely the same time, it will also strengthen the tensions which exist within the Round Table Alliance who are devoted to bringing peace to Akiba.

Log Horizon Season 3 : Who Will Be in the Cast?

Most of the major cast from the previous season are going to be back this time. We will see Mike Yager as Shiroe, Joji Nakata as Nyanta , Emiri Kato as Akatsuki . We will also see Minori, Toya, Isuzu and Naotsugu this time. There are speculations that many new characters will enter this time.