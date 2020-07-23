Log Horizon Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Full Information Here

Log Horizon Season 3

Log Horizon is a manga adaptation of a Japanese Book series written by Mamare Touno and illustrated by Kazuhiro Hara. The series has produced two successful seasons till now, and it is waiting for the release of its third one. As per the reports, the initial stages of production have already begun.

“Log Horizon” Season 3 has been announced!!!

The anime is slated to premiere on October 2020 pic.twitter.com/xlkSLU4pGR — Anime Trending (@AniTrendz) January 22, 2020

Release Date of Log Horizon Season 3:

The third season was assumed to be released in the year 2020. Due to the threatening situation of Corona Virus spread across the globe, the dates have been shifted further away. As per now, we can anticipate the season’s release by January 2021. Log Horizon season 3 will comprise a total of 12 episodes.

Cast and Characters Of Log horizon Season 3

The voice overcasts will most probably be picked from the previous season’s designated members. They have been very well-fitting to the respective roles of the series. The following characters are Yumi Hara, Emiri Kato, Takuma Urashima, Joji Nakata, mike Nagar, Jovan Jackson, Tomoaki Maemo, Krystal LaPorte, Katelyn Barr, ayah Takasaki, and many more. New characters with their unique voice overcast can be expected to join the production with time.

The Plot Of Log Horizon Season 3:

There has been no trailer out for the third season, and no data has come out concerning the plot of season 3. We accept that the show will get from where it left in the last season. A few questions were unanswered and kept the fans pondering. The third season will spin around the attack of bizarre beasts.

Additionally, the greatest theory is will the Round Table Alliance closures and separate from one another. The show will astound will puzzle and parody as it has in the past seasons. We may likewise watch the battling of certain characters to adjust to another way of life. The third period of the show will have an aggregate of 25 scenes.

The plot is based on virtual reality where the players in a multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG), Elder Tale, happen to take up their avatars and transport into the virtual game world. There are about 30 million of them stuck in the virtual game world.