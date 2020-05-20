Log Horizon Season 3: Release Date, Cast And Know Much More About This Series

- Advertisement -

Japanese animated series’Log Horizon’ is finally set to release in 2020. After a long four years of wait, fans are getting their favorite show back. This is such a piece of exciting news in this time that is bad the Log Horizon lovers will be overwhelmed.

When Is It Going to Release, Any Release Date?

The season took, although the first season premiered in 2014, season 02 in 2015. The delay is because of Mamare Touno, writer of the books, he was home. However, all of the problems are cleared and everything is ready for another season.

They announced that year 03 is releasing this season in October. There is not any date given. We have to wait around for it.

What Are the Story of Log Horizon Season 3?

Well, everybody who watched the show would know what it’s about and where it came out. Let us once again recall it.

Log Horizon is accommodated by the Japanese manga series exemplified by Kazuhiro Hara and written by Mamare Touno. Shinji Ishihara directs version. The upcoming season is named after the 12th volume of manga series that is’Log Horizon: Fall of the’ Round Table’.

Gamers who trapped in the latest edition of a popular game’s story called Elder Tale will be continued within this season.

Woahh!! What a relief for lovers to be clam and wait for October and date. Your favorite show will pick up from where it’s finished.

Now, Again What Are You Currently For??

Oh, Yeah!! The Voices, the Cast, Yes, I’m Coming to This Point

The voices you loved in the previous seasons will provide you an opportunity to love them. Yes, all the prior voices will return.

The Details Are Below:

Shiroe from Mike Yager/ Takuma Terashima

Naotsugu by Andrew Love/ Tomoaki Maeno

Akatsuki by Jad Saxton/Emiri Kato

Nyanta by Jovan Jackson/Joji Nakata

Marielle by Maggie

Flecknoe/ Yumi Hara

Henrietta by Shelly Calene-Black/Ayahi Takagaki

And Other Characters Also Having Their Prior Voices.