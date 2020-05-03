Home Gaming LOG HORIZON SEASON 3: PLOTLINES, CONCLUSION, CHARACTERS
LOG HORIZON SEASON 3: PLOTLINES, CONCLUSION, CHARACTERS

By- A.JOVITTA
LOG HORIZON SEASON 3

It is one of the Japanese novel series written by Mamare Touno and illustrated by Kazuhiro Hara.log Horizon season 3 will be released in October 2020in japan.heshow is confirmed to be coming this year, and the third season of Log Horizon season will release in October 2020.

Plotlines

  • Season 3 is based on volume 12 of the web novel series.so fans will already have an excellent idea of what is going to happen in the new season. Those who read the series will know the exact details. The creators have not confirmed any significant departures from the source material.
  • The earlier seasons were based on the light novels, but season 3 is changing course. This is why it has taken so long for season 3 to release. Season 3 is expected to continuing at the end of season 2. At the end of season 2 there was an invasion of otherworldly monsters known as Tenawawazai.season 3 will pick up from here.

 The expected story for season 3

Log Horizon is an account of Japanese gamers who left from this current reality into the experience of the prestigious game, MMORPG, Elder Tale. The forthcoming season of Log Horizon will start from the events of the second season.

LOG HORIZON SEASON 3

We will see progressively after the first episodes of the interruption of the confounding beasts, Tenwazawai. The east and west domains and the round table alliance will segregate whose solitary plan is to help agreement to Akiba.

The cast for Log Horizon

The cast arrives shortly following Takuma Terashima playing as a shore, Emiri Kato playing as Akatsuki, Tomoaki Maeno playing as Naatsugu,..likewise, several characters were playing exciting roles in Log Horizon season 3.

LOG HORIZON SEASON 3

We all know about the two seasons of the full value that contain 25 episodes each…

And there were 12 main classes split into four groups:

Warrior, weapon attack, recovery and magic attack.

Conclusion  

The good news for the fans of the animals that its third season has now been confirmed by NHK.season 3 of the anime is titled LOG HORIZON: Entaku Hokai….

 

A.JOVITTA

LOG HORIZON SEASON 3: PLOTLINES, CONCLUSION, CHARACTERS

