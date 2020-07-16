LOG HORIZON SEASON 3: Know Every Thing About Cast, Release Date, Plot & More.

- Advertisement -

Have you seen the spy kids movie?

You may understand what I am gonna say here if so. The same theme is utilized here. Where we are residing 16, dwell into the world of virtual reality by a world. Be cautious while your games are updated by you, there’s a possibility that you may too fall in the game.

Penned by Mamare Touno and illustrated by Kazuhiro Hara, this series always bangs in the hit record. It comes under the genre of humor, fantasy, and science fiction.

Release date

Directed by Shinji Ishihara, the script of Toshizo Nemoto, Yasuharu Takanashi music, Studio Deen, NHK Educational TV as developers, and season three is scheduled to be released at 2020. It might comprise of twelve episodes.

Plot summary and storyline

The story revolves around a match. The title of this match was Elder Tale. Most of the people began updating it, While this game has a solid fan base. As a result, it turned over to something. All were pushed to the match and were forced to play so as to survive. Shiroe, Naotsugu, and Akatsuki will be the characters of this sequence. They are pushed into the world of digital reality.

The cast of Log Horizon Season 3

Takuma Terashima -Shiroe, Tomoaki Maeno playing -Naotsugu, Emiri Katō -Akatsuki, Jouji Nakata -Nyanta, Daiki Yamashita -Tōya, Nao Tamura Minori -Eriko, Matsui — Izusu, Tetsuya Kakihara -Lundellhaus, Yukio Fuji — Tetra, Yumi Hara -Marielle, Ayahi Takagaki -Henrietta, Misaki Kuno — Serara, Ikumi Hayama -Elissa, Marina Inoue — Kanami, Takahiro Sakurai -Crusty, Rie Murakawa enjoying -Lizè, Hiro Shimono — Sojiro, Hiroki Goto -Michitaka and others.

We’ll provide you all of the info through my sources. Stay connected to learn more regarding the Log Horizon Season three.