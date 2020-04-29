Log Horizon season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Catch The All Updates

- Advertisement -

Log Horizon is initially a Japanese book series. Mamare Touno wrote it, also it is Illustrated by Kazuhiro Hara. In 2010 the publication series started it’s serialization online.

Afterward, in 2013, Log Horizon has been adapted in an anime collection. The anime is based on the novel. Anime program creator is Toshizo Benito. This struck role-playing game got a score of 7.7/10 on IMDb and 8.6/10 on T.V.com. The genres of the anime are television humor, animation, adventure, science fiction, and even action.

Is October 2020 its supported releasing date:- the first season of this series was released on October 25, 2013-2014. And the second season was released – 2015. Now, it is true and verified that the three seasons of the series are currently coming in October 2020. The next part of Log Horizon is going to be contingent upon the 12th volume of its web collection.

Plot Summary

The story involves a massively multiplayer online role-playing sport. With global players in millions of amounts, the game becomes a hit all over the globe. However, something odd occurs. With the release of the expansion pack, players who logged on by an update’s time, locate themselves trapped. Yes, the players were transported to a digital universe of this game. They were left in the match in their various avatars.

Things get much more interesting when the participant mates up a team together. An inactive player named his buddies Naotsugu and Akatsuki join hands to face the situation and Shiroe. The virtual universe becomes their truth, and the journey is about survival and escape.

The voice cast of Log Horizon Season 3 is expected to be:

Tomoaki Maeno for Naotsugu

Nyanta Daiki Yamashita for Toya

Matsui for Izusu

Akuma Terashima for Shiroe

Emiri Kato for Akatsuki

Nao Tamura Minori for Eriko