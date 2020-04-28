‘Log Horizon Season 3’: Release Date, Plot, Cast And everything we know about it.

- Advertisement -

Log Horizon is your sequential illustration of a novel written by Mamare Touno. Kazuhiro Hara illustrates the series. The show premiered on an online site called Shosetsuka Ni Naro in 2010 in Japan. Yen Press started an English version of the novel’s book in 2015. This anime series, revived by Satelight, started airing on TV at NHK Educational TV on October 5, 2013. The next season aired by Studio Deen, on October 4, 2014. The third season will also be by Studio Deen.

Has it got any release date?

Here’s a slice of great news for those fans who have been waiting for season 3. Yes!! Season 3 has been supported by NHK and is titled along with Horizon: Fall of the’ Round Table’. It’s scheduled to release in October 2020. The next season got its name after the name of Volume 12 of the web book collection. What is great is that their function will be reprised by a throw from the second season.

The Plot:

The story is all about around thirty thousand gamers playing MMORPG who were hauled into the virtual game world while logged in during the expansion package. To deal with this new world with the obstacles in front of him, Shiroe, together with his friends, Naotsugu and Akatsuki, decide to team up.

According to the reports, NHK did not possess any materials for a brand new season. However, the news of a season is confirmed, and it is also shown that the third season is going to be based on the twelfth portion of this publication series.

Cast:

Akuma Terashima as Shiroe

Tomoaki Maeno as Naotsugu

Emiri Kato as Akatsuki

Nyanta Daiki Yamashita as Toya

Nao Tamura Minori as Eriko

Matsui as Izusu

The book was adapted into four manga series, where the first one was about the plot of the novel that was light, and the rest three was about the figures. But the series has been tough for the studios, which led to such a gap between three and season two. However a bit more wait, and we will watch season 4 of this series.