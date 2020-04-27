Home TV Show ‘Log Horizon Season 3’: Release Date, Plot, Characters And Lots More
TV Show

‘Log Horizon Season 3’: Release Date, Plot, Characters And Lots More

By- Ajit Kumar
- Advertisement -

Log Horizon is a novel written by Mamare Touno’s illustration. Kazuhiro Hara illustrates the series. The series premiered on an online website called Shosetsuka Ni Naro in 2010. Yen Press started an English version of this novel’s book in 2015. This show began airing on TV on NHK Educational TV on October 5, 2013. The second season aired by Studio Deen, on October 4, 2014. The third season is also by Studio Deen.

When Will the Third Season of Log Horizon Come?

The anime show’s initial season was released on October 5, 2013, that was then followed by a season in the following year 2014. Lately, the makers of the series announced that the series will probably be back for a run in October 2020. With the announcement of an official Release date, the additionally announced the name for season third as”Log Horizon: Fall of the Round Table”.

The Plot:

The story is about around thirty thousand gamers playing MMORPG that were transported to the virtual game world while logged with their avatars during the expansion package. To deal with this new universe Shiroe, together with his pals, Naotsugu and Akatsuki, decide to group up.

According to the reports, NHK did not possess any materials for a new Season. But the news of a season is supported, and it’s also revealed that the season will be contingent on the twelfth portion of this publication series.

Also Read:  Altered Carbon Season 3, Latest Release Date And Other Updates

Cast:

  • Akuma Terashima as Shiroe
  • Tomoaki Maeno as Naotsugu
  • Emiri Kato as Akatsuki
  • Nyanta Daiki Yamashita as Toya
  • Nao Tamura Minori as Eriko
  • Matsui as Izusu
Also Read:  Log Horizon Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot and Get all the latest updates here!
- Advertisement -
Ajit Kumar

Must Read

‘The Dragon Prince Season 4’: Release Date, Plot, Trailer And What Will Be Storyline?

TV Show Rahul Kumar -
The Dragon Prince is a Netflix Dream dramedy Net TV Show that is animated by Justin Richmond and Aaron Ehasz. Wonderstorm produces the internet...
Read more

Black Summer Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer And everything you should know!!

TV Show Rahul Kumar -
Black Summer is an internet television set of zombie invasion play that is American. John Hyams and Karl Schaefer would be this show's producers. The...
Read more

“The Society Season 2”: Release Date, Plot, Cast, And Much More!!!

TV Show Rahul Kumar -
The mystery drama series The Society is going to have another season. The show had reviews and came out through Netflix. Its season was...
Read more

‘Alita: Battle Angel 2’: Release date, Plot, Cast And Every Information!!

Movies Rahul Kumar -
The waves were generated by the film as it premiered in 2019. After this, there was a need for fans throughout the world to...
Read more

OUTLANDER SEASON 5: STORY PLOT, CAST, RELEASE DATE AND TRAILER.

TV Show Rida Samreen -
ABOUT THE SERIES: OUTLANDER season five is on a short break but fans shouldn't fret with the show coming back soon. However, audiences were left...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.