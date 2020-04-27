‘Log Horizon Season 3’: Release Date, Plot, Characters And Lots More

- Advertisement -

Log Horizon is a novel written by Mamare Touno’s illustration. Kazuhiro Hara illustrates the series. The series premiered on an online website called Shosetsuka Ni Naro in 2010. Yen Press started an English version of this novel’s book in 2015. This show began airing on TV on NHK Educational TV on October 5, 2013. The second season aired by Studio Deen, on October 4, 2014. The third season is also by Studio Deen.

When Will the Third Season of Log Horizon Come?

The anime show’s initial season was released on October 5, 2013, that was then followed by a season in the following year 2014. Lately, the makers of the series announced that the series will probably be back for a run in October 2020. With the announcement of an official Release date, the additionally announced the name for season third as”Log Horizon: Fall of the Round Table”.

The Plot:

The story is about around thirty thousand gamers playing MMORPG that were transported to the virtual game world while logged with their avatars during the expansion package. To deal with this new universe Shiroe, together with his pals, Naotsugu and Akatsuki, decide to group up.

According to the reports, NHK did not possess any materials for a new Season. But the news of a season is supported, and it’s also revealed that the season will be contingent on the twelfth portion of this publication series.

Cast:

Akuma Terashima as Shiroe

Tomoaki Maeno as Naotsugu

Emiri Kato as Akatsuki

Nyanta Daiki Yamashita as Toya

Nao Tamura Minori as Eriko

Matsui as Izusu