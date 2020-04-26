Log Horizon Season 3: Premiere Date, Cast, and Everything You Know It

- Advertisement -

Log Horizon is a Japanese anime series created by Satelight Studios. It made its debut back in 2014. The anime got renewed with a different season which last aired in 2015. It was a book show.

Has it got any Release date?

Here. Yes!! NHK has now confirmed season 3 and can be titled along with Horizon: Fall of the’ Round Table’. It is scheduled to Release in October 2020. The next season got its name following the name of Volume 12 of the internet book collection. What’s great is that their function will be reprised by a cast from the next season.

Log Horizon Season 3 Cast

The cast of this series is very likely to be the same as the next season. This series like Mike Yager like Shiroe’s outfit members, Joji Nakata, as Nyanta as Akatsuki along with recurring cast is expected to return to reprise their roles.

Log Horizon Season 3 Plot

The story of the show revolves around other players of MMORPG along with a strategist student Shiroe. Share and lots of other players get trapped. As we witnessed in the show, the match has had 11 successful packs, however to the universe, they all get transported during the 12th upgrade. Shiroe has to interact with everyone to work together and adhere to the hardships united.

We get to observe that the battle they go through, and fans expect the narrative to progress additional!!