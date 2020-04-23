Log Horizon Season 3: Premiere Date, Cast, Story And All New Updates

- Advertisement -

Log Horizon is a Japanese anime series created by Satelight Studios. It made its debut. The anime got renewed. Initially, it was a novel series by Mamare Touno which got accommodated into four manga collections.

Has it got any Release date?

Here’s a piece of great news for the fans who’ve been waiting for season 3. Yes!! NHK has confirmed season 3 and can be titled along with Horizon: Fall of the Round Table’. It is scheduled to Release in October 2020. The next season got its name following the title of Volume 12 of the web book series. What’s great is that cast from the second season will reprise their function.

After a wait of four season, fans will finally get to see the sequel. The purpose of this delay is that Mamare Touno, the writer of the mild books obtained accused of charge prevention. This results in a halt in the novel’s rebuilding.

Storyline

It is an account of Japanese players who get hauled to the virtual universe of Elder Tale(a popular game) along with other 30,000 players. What happens after they attempt to log into the newest (12th) expansion of the broadly played sport. Unfortunately, they cannot log out and have trapped there.

Trapped gamers become panicked being unable to get out. Shiroe, the major character manages to have control over his feelings. He investigates the constraints of the virtual universe and learns how to adapt to living inside. Continuing with the narrative, he’s joined by two friends Naotsugu and Akatsuki. The trio then determines to make this new world a better place. They face challenges while doing this. Surprisingly, they remain determined to bring peace. Season 3 will select from the events of last year. Let’s find out what it brings us!

Log Horizon Season 3 Cast

The major cast of the series is likely to be the same as the second season. The ensemble members of the series like Mike Yager as Shiroe, Joji Nakata, as Nyanta, Emiri Kato, as Akatsuki along with other recurring cast is expected to return to reprise their roles.