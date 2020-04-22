Home TV Show Log Horizon Season 3: Release Date, Plot and All New Updates
Log Horizon Season 3: Release Date, Plot and All New Updates

By- Ajit Kumar
Ever since Log Horizon stopped releasing its second season, fans have been eager for information on Season three. The show adapted from the light novel set of the same name has gained a large number of fans throughout the past couple of years. The first season was released back in 2013 and aired till March of 2014. With its very first episode coming out about 4 October 2014, the season came after. The concluding incident came out in 2015. Since that time, nothing concrete has been announced about the show, which is a reason.

So, is season three? Let us find out:

As a third-season was confirmed fans can rest easy. After Volume 12 of the publication series was declared, A season titled Log Horizon: Destruction of the Round Table. The season consists of 12 episodes, which is lesser than the previous seasons! At least we are becoming something!

Log Horizon Season 3 Plot

The series is based in a world where Elder Tale, the MMORPG, has been profitable. The sport has had 11 successful expansion packs. However, during the upgrade, all half of the gamers get transported to that world. They must team up to navigate this entire world, confronting challenges and hardships along the way.

Log Horizon Season 3 Release Date

The next season is close, yet so far. It had been declared that the year was to be published in October of the year. But, amidst the novel Coronavirus outbreak, it’s doubtful that the show will emerge in time.

Also Read:  Money heist season 4: Release date, Cast, Plot and a better storyline

But, still, fingers crossed? And where we have waited five years to the new season, what is a couple of months? (Pure agony, I understand. But it’s okay. We’ll get through this)

Also Read:  The Society Season 2, Release Date, Cast, and Lots more

Anyway, stay tuned for more newest updates!

