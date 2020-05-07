Log Horizon Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Updates

- Advertisement -

There’s been a subsequent rise in the viewership of anime in the previous few months. Due to enormous public demand, streaming giants such as Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu have started keeping a separate anime library for fans to enjoy.

Log Horizon debuted on NHK Educational TV on October 5, 2013. It is based upon the Japanese book series written by Mamare Touno and illustrated by Kazuhiro Haka. The action-adventure anime started serialization online way back in 2010.

With the IMDb rating at 7.7/10, the series was a smash hit. Log Horizon gives the perfect mix of action, adventure, sci-fi, and TV humor. The series has gone to air for 2. And after 5 decades, the series is officially renewed for a third Season.

What Is Log Horizon About?

Log Horizon revolves around a role-playing game (RPG) that unexpectedly turns into a real-life threat. Thousands of Japanese players are whisked into a popular RPG game, Elder Tale’s world out of their life, and without the option of logging out. Trapped together with them is the show’s protagonist Shiroe.

Shiroe lacks in socializing skills. But to live in the monster world, Shiroe forms a guild called”Log Horizon” with a bunch of other players to battle through.

Log Horizon Season 3 Release Date

Season two of the manga adaptation proved back in 2014-15 and the fans were desperate to get a new Season. And for another Season, Log Horizon is back after a wait for five decades. The season will probably release in Japan in October 2020. Studio DEEN, who revived Season two, will be generating the next season too.

What To Expect From The New Season?

Season 3 of Log Horizon is called “Log Horizon: Fall Of The Round Table”. This table’s collapse would be the book in book series that is mild. Year 3 required to come back, Since NHK did not have the stuff to accommodate the manga to the anime.

Nonetheless, it’s final! Like the book, Season 3 will pick up following the events of the season, per. We watched Shiroe. The new season will comprise monsters called the Tenwazawai’s intrusion. This invasion will induce a rift between the empires and the East. At precisely the same time, it will strengthen the anxieties which exist inside the Round Table Alliance that are committed to bringing peace.

Log Horizon Season 3 Cast

All the cast members from the previous season are expected to return. This is how the cast stands:

Emiri Kato as Akatsuki

Daiki Yamashita as Touya

Nao Tumara as Minori

Yumi Hara as Mariella

Mike Yager as Shiroe

Jovan Jackson as Nyanta

Tomoaki Maeno as Naotsugu