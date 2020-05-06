Log Horizon Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Things To Expect From Your New Season?

- Advertisement -

There’s been a rise in anime’s viewership in the last few months. Due to enormous public demand, streaming giants such as Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu have begun maintaining a separate anime library for lovers to enjoy.

Log Horizon surfaced on NHK Educational TV on October 5, 2013. It is based upon the Japanese novel series written by Mamare Touno and exemplified by Kazuhiro Haka. The action-adventure anime began serialization online way back in 2010.

Together with the IMDb evaluation at 7.7/10, the show was a smash hit. Log Horizon offers the ideal blend of action, adventure, sci-fi, and TV humor. The show has gone on to the atmosphere for 2 consecutive. And after 5 Decades, the series is officially renewed for a third season.

What Is Log Horizon About?

Log Horizon revolves around a role-playing game (RPG) that suddenly becomes a real-life threat. Thousands of Japanese players are whisked to the world of an RPG game, Elder Tale from their regular life, and without the option of logging out. Trapped together with them would be the protagonist of the show a student, Shiroe.

In socializing skills, shiroe lacks. But to live in the monster world, Shiroe creates a guild called”Log Horizon” with a group of other players to fight their way through.

Release Date:

It’s been almost five years that no renewal or updates on the new Season were heard of. But finally, the TV series is set to be released in Japan in October 2020 however there is an opportunity that the release might get postponed.

Things To Expect From Your New Season?

Season 3 of Log Horizon is called “Log Horizon: Fall Of The Round Table”. The round table’s collapse would be the 12th book in mild novel series. Year 3 took 5 years to return Since NHK did not have enough stuff to adapt the manga to the anime.

Nonetheless, it is finally here now! As per the book, Season 3 will pick up after the events of the prior season. We watched Shiroe beating his fear of interacting to live on the planet of critters. The new season will feature new monsters called the Tenwazawai’s invasion. This invasion will induce a rift between the East and the empires. At precisely the same time, it will also strengthen the anxieties which exist within the Round Table Alliance who are devoted to bringing peace to Akiba.

Log Horizon Season 3 Cast

All the cast members in the previous season are expected to return. This is the Way the cast stands:

Daiki Yamashita as Touya

Nao Tumara as Minori

Yumi Hara as Mariella

Mike Yager as Shiroe

Jovan Jackson as Nyanta

Tomoaki Maeno as Naotsugu

Emiri Kato as Akatsuki