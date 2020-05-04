Log Horizon Season 3 Release date delayed?? What is the new one?? All Updates Here

- Advertisement -

The entry in the genre dominated by SAO. The series Log Horizon is a breath of fresh air with characters and humorous dialogues.

They took a brand new take on a gamer trapped in a game’s premise. The narrative was composed of a writing stage that was user-generated by Mamare Touno. The publication was so powerful that it had been adapted into manga and anime. The log horizon brings something different to the table. The anime is directed by Shinji and Ishihara.

According to the reviewers, the series is noted for”its spin on what’s become a subgenre of fantasy.” By Rebecca Silverman of this news network.

Release Date:

It’s been almost five years that upgrades or no renewal on the season were heard of. But finally, the TV series is set to be released in Japan in October 2020 though there is an opportunity that due to the breakdown of COVID 19, the release might get delayed.

Story of Log Horizon Season 3

Share it gets stuck in an internet game combined with thirty thousand people after an upgrade to the game that was said. Hid buddies and he Naotsugu and Akatsuki band together to confront the obstacles. In the world of video games, which is their new reality, today.

The narrative is very similar to sword art online and .hack series. The anime is in the Niseko genre.

Cast:

The novel was adapted into four manga series, of which the first one was going to the first plot of this light novel, and rest three was only about the characters. However, the series has been tough for the studios, which led to a gap between season two and three. But a more wait, and we’ll watch season 4 of the sequence.