‘Log Horizon season 3’: Release Date, Cast, Storyline And All New Information Here

- Advertisement -

Log Horizon is initially a Japanese book series. Mamare Touno wrote it, and Kazuhiro Hara illustrates it. In 2010 the publication series started it’s serialization online.

Later in 2013, Log Horizon has been adapted in an anime series. The anime is based on the book. Anime program creator is Toshizo Benito. This struck role-playing game got a rating of 7.7/10 on IMDb and 8.6/10 on T.V.com. The genres of the anime are television comedy, animation, adventure, science fiction, and actions.

Release Date

Which now is confirmed to be published in 2020. But we should not forget about this pandemic that is continuing, and hope that its release date will not be hampered by it. And it’ll be back to the year and the time.

Storyline

It is an account of Japanese players who get transported into the digital world of Elder Tale(a popular game) along with other 30,000 gamers. This happens after they attempt to log in to the latest(12th) growth of the broadly played sport. Unfortunately, they get trapped there and cannot log out.

Trapped gamers become panicked, being unable to get out. Shiroe, the primary character, handles having control over his feelings. He explores the constraints of the digital world and learns to adapt to living in it. Continuing with the story, he’s joined by two friends Akatsuki and Naotsugu. The trio decides to create this new planet a better place to live in. While doing this, they face challenges. Amazingly, they remain determined to bring peace to the digital city of Akihabara. Season 3 will pick right from last season’s events. Let’s see what it brings us!

Cast:

The cast of the season comprises Shiroe played (Mike Yager), Nyanta played by (Jovan Jackson), and Naotsugu. Members of The cast are, Akatsuki, Tauya, Minori, and Mariella.

As most of us know was in 2015. And it has been a long time since that time. And we are all waiting for its 3 parts.