Home TV Show ‘Log Horizon season 3’: Release Date, Cast, Storyline And All New Information...
TV Show

‘Log Horizon season 3’: Release Date, Cast, Storyline And All New Information Here

By- Ajit Kumar
- Advertisement -

Log Horizon is initially a Japanese book seriesMamare Touno wrote it, and Kazuhiro Hara illustrates it. In 2010 the publication series started it’s serialization online.

Later in 2013, Log Horizon has been adapted in an anime series. The anime is based on the book. Anime program creator is Toshizo Benito. This struck role-playing game got a rating of 7.7/10 on IMDb and 8.6/10 on T.V.com. The genres of the anime are television comedy, animation, adventure, science fiction, and actions.

Release Date

Which now is confirmed to be published in 2020. But we should not forget about this pandemic that is continuing, and hope that its release date will not be hampered by it. And it’ll be back to the year and the time.

Storyline

It is an account of Japanese players who get transported into the digital world of Elder Tale(a popular game) along with other 30,000 gamers. This happens after they attempt to log in to the latest(12th) growth of the broadly played sport. Unfortunately, they get trapped there and cannot log out.

Log Horizon season 3

Trapped gamers become panicked, being unable to get out. Shiroe, the primary character, handles having control over his feelings. He explores the constraints of the digital world and learns to adapt to living in it. Continuing with the story, he’s joined by two friends Akatsuki and Naotsugu. The trio decides to create this new planet a better place to live in. While doing this, they face challenges. Amazingly, they remain determined to bring peace to the digital city of Akihabara. Season 3 will pick right from last season’s events. Let’s see what it brings us!

Cast:

The cast of the season comprises Shiroe played (Mike Yager), Nyanta played by (Jovan Jackson), and Naotsugu. Members of The cast are, Akatsuki, Tauya, Minori, and Mariella.

As most of us know was in 2015. And it has been a long time since that time. And we are all waiting for its 3 parts.

Also Read:  The Commons: This event is right for you
- Advertisement -
Also Read:  Kissing Booth 2: The New Addition To The Cast Suggests “Elle And Noah”
Ajit Kumar

Must Read

Vodafone Idea Offering 2GB Data Per Day, Check If You Are Eligible

Technology Manish yadav -
Vodafone Idea comes with an offer where it is giving 2GB Data each day and unlimited calling to them free of charge heading around...
Read more

Vampire Diaries Season 9: Speculations and Rumours

TV Show Arya Koyal -
BACKGROUND: ’The Vampire Diaries’, is a fictional teenage drama. Set in motion by Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec. It expired on The CW on September...
Read more

Sherlock Season 5: How Season 4 Can Help In The Setup A New Season?

TV Show Rahul Kumar -
What’s The Storyline Of Sherlock Season 5? Fans are currently waiting for Sherlock year 5 for quite a while. The season that was previously introduced...
Read more

OUTER BANKS SEASON 2: RELEASE DATE, CAST AND TRAILER

TV Show Rida Samreen -
ABOUT THE SERIES: Outer Banks is an American Teen Drama TV Series. It was released on 15th April 2020. The story group wants to uncover...
Read more

MONEY HEIST SEASON 5: RELEASE DATE, STORY PLOT, CAST AND LATEST INFORMATION

TV Show Rida Samreen -
ABOUT THE SERIES: A very intelligent group of robbers makes every effort to carry out the most flawless thievery with the help of a professor....
Read more
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.