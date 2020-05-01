Home TV Show Log Horizon season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Latest Information
Log Horizon season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Latest Information

By- Ajit Kumar
Log Horizon is a novel series. Mamare Touno wrote it, and it’s Illustrated by Kazuhiro Hara. In 2010 the publication series started it is serialization online.

Afterward in an anime series, Log Horizon was accommodated in 2013. The anime is based on the novel. The program founder is Toshizo Benito. This hit role-playing game got a rating of 7.7/10 on IMDb and 8.6/10 on T.V.com. The anime’s genres are television humor, animation, adventure, science fiction, and actions.

Is October 2020 its supported releasing date:- the first season of the series was released on October 25, 2013-2014. And the season was released on October 4, 2014- 2015. It confirmed that the 3 seasons of this series are currently coming from October 2020 and is true. The next part of Log Horizon will be based on the 12th volume of its internet collection.

The Plot:

The story is about around thirty thousand gamers playing while logged in with their avatars during the twelfth expansion pack MMORPG who were hauled into the virtual game world. To deal with this new world Shiroe, together with his pals decide to group up.

According to the reports, NHK did not possess some materials for a Season. However, the news of a season is supported, and it is also revealed that the next season is going to be contingent on the part of this publication series.

Cast:

  • Nyanta Daiki Yamashita as Toya
  • Nao Tamura Minori as Eriko
  • Matsui as Izusu
  • Akuma Terashima as Shiroe
  • Tomoaki Maeno as Naotsugu
  • Emiri Kato as Akatsuki
The book was adapted into four manga collections, of which the first one was about this novel’s plot, and rest three was about the figures. However, the series was tough for creating studios, which led to a massive gap between both and three. But there wait a bit more, and we’ll probably be watching season 4 of the sequence.

