Living Abroad Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Information

Season 1 of ‘Living Abroad’ premiered on March 31, 2012, and ended on December 17, 2012. The show has gone eerily quiet after its 13-episode run. The first season, on the other hand, was well-received by both fans and critics, so there’s no reason why a second season shouldn’t follow. Season 2 of HGTV’s “Living Abroad” is set to premiere in March 2021 if the network approves it. The series’ lengthy interviews mean that episodes don’t air regularly, but the wait is well worth it.

Who Can Host Season 2 Of Living Abroad?

If the show is revived, Chi-Lan Lieu will reprise his role as host. Other HGTV and TechTV show that the Chinese-American author and television presenter has hosted include ‘I Want That! Tech Toys’ and ‘Fresh Gear.’ Chi-Lan has also hosted SyFy’s “Fact or Faked” and Reelz Channel’s “The Big Tease.”

She also writes for Stuff magazine as a columnist. Chi-vast Lan’s experience hosting shows qualifies her as a seasoned pro, which explains why she can easily walk us through the conditions of families living abroad.

What Will Season 2 Of Living Abroad Be About?

American families have lived in locations like Lake Geneva, Switzerland, Dubai, Tokyo, Amsterdam, Vienna, Prague, Paris, Barcelona, and Sydney in Season 1. Each location has its own set of difficulties and cultural differences that the Americans must resolve before being accepted into the group.

READ MORE:- Coming Soon, ‘Extraction 2’ Sequel To Chris Hems Worth-Starrer To Start Production In 2021

Season 1 clearly focuses on Americans who have settled in European countries or other developing areas of the world. Season 2 can find them in more secluded or difficult-to-reach locations. Since the lifestyle in such areas is different from what American families are used to backing home, it will add a sense of adventure to the story.

In the end, analyzing families through a cosmopolitan cultural lens limits the potential of ‘Living Abroad,’ which the new season may correct. As the families recount their experiences in a foreign country, we expect the mood of the series to stay balanced between informative and entertaining.

Finally, we grasp the complexities of cultural variations that contribute to the world’s diversity as a human habitat. Season 2 might focus on families from other parts of Asia, such as India or even Africa.