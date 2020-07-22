Little Things Season 4: release date, plot, cast and about this show

Little Things:

Little Things an Indian Netflix romantic comedy-drama based web series on a Millennial Livin couple in Bombay. They have stirred the Indian audience with its light-hearted plot. Focusing on hardships faced by them in their relationship. It is created by Dhruv Sehgal who himself is the lead character of this show. The show first aired on Pocket Aces station Dice media in October 2016, with five episodes. Later it was bought by Netflix.

Little Things Season 4:

Although there is not an official declaration about the progress of the series. There is some anticipated stop due to the pandemic situation. Due to the COVOID19 epidemic entertainment industry is just ceased which results in postpone of many new seasons. Hopefully, we can expect some news on the return of Dhruv and Kavya till late 2020.

Basic storyline/plot:

The show mainly focuses on Kavya and Dhruv a live-in couple in Bombay. There are obvious differences in their relation, given Kavya more adult and clear about her ambitions. Whereas Dhruv is stuck. The characters incredibly shoulder their responsibilities and hurdles obstacles on their way.

The period revolves around a scenario, where Dhruv must shift to Kavya and Bangalore gets back indicating a new beginning of their lives. Dhruv blends well with his lifestyle on the flip side Kavya is being educated of Dhruv along with his absence. They return to their home towns and nothing feels like reuniting them till the end. Now everyone is excited about what happens in the coming season.

