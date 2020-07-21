Home TV Show LITTLE THINGS SEASON 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All That You...
LITTLE THINGS SEASON 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All That You Have To Know!!

By- Tejeshwani Singh

Netflix is bombarding us with so many excellent series or movies to watch out. With Indian series on the rise, people are getting to learn about diverse cultures, series/films based on novels, documentaries, and so much more.

One of the most popular Indian Netflix shows is ‘Little Things’. The show is directed towards the millennial generation, trying to balance their careers, and personal lives. It’s a comedy-drama series of a couple living in Mumbai together. 

The show is so light-hearted, relaxing, and depicting how the couple is handling all the situations, good or bad, together. The first season was premiered on Pocket Ace’s Channel, Dice Media in 2016. But the show got such great review that later Netflix bought it over. 

The show stars Dhruv Vats as Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar as Kavya Kulkarni. Dhruv is also the writer and creator of the show. Mithila is an Indian actress, who have appeared in few movies and series like Karwaan, Girl in the City, and more. 

STORYLINE OF THE PAST SERIES

It’s an amazingly simple story of a couple discussing and facing about day-to-day issues, spending time together, and checking out newer places. 

But the second season has turned out to be a little more serious, where both Kavya and Dhruv are analyzing and trying to balance their lives, relationships, and their careers. 

In the third season, Dhruv moves to Bangalore for pursuing his dreams, and Kavya left alone, trying to resume her life without him. This season notably depicted how they both handle long-distance relationships and how they go through considerable changes in their characters as time passes.

Furthermore, we witness families of both Kavya and Dhruv. And, how they realize that they have missed out on so many things like their parents getting older. The season ended with Kavya leaving to stay with her parents. Dhruv got the opportunity for working with one of his old friends, after coming back. 

It will be interesting to see how they work out their relationship at the end.

