Fans of Line of Duty are interested in 1 thing, and one thing only: watching season six when we can.

Thankfully, the next collection of the police corruption thriller is on its way, together with the core AC-12 throw set to star with new guest star Kelly Macdonald (DCI Joanne Davidson).

And while the coronavirus pandemic forced producers World Productions to suspend filming in March, the BBC has confirmed that — after a five-month delay — creation Line of Duty season six is underway once more.

Therefore: what exactly do we know so far?

Luckily, RadioTimes.com Managed to sponsor a live-streamed Q&A with Vicky McClure (DI Kate Fleming), Adrian Dunbar (Superintendent Ted Hastings), Martin Compston (DS Steve Arnott), Lennie James (DCI Tony Gates), Craig Parkinson (DI Dot Cottan), showrunner Jed Mercurio and executive producer Simon Heath — so we have a few more answers. Here Is What you Want to understand:

When will Line of Duty be back on TV?

Line of Duty will be back in 2021 – if all goes to plan. The BBC’s official position is that season six”is now due to broadcast on BBC One next year.”

Filming for Line of Duty six originally got underway in February, and we had initially been expecting the drama to air in 2020. However, because the coronavirus pandemic escalated, producers decided to suspend filming four weeks into the shoot. Lockdown was formally imposed days later.

In May 2020, creator Jed Mercurio gave an update to enthusiasts on The Andrew Marr Show, saying it was”in doubt” whether Line of Duty would restart filming this season or need to pick back up in 2021. But by June 2020, during an appearance on the A Stab in the dark podcast, the showrunner was hopeful.

Many UK broadcasters, including the BBC, announced in July that they would resume TV manufacturing with new COVID-19 safety advice. A major government-backed insurance scheme has also been established, removing another obstacle to manufacturing.

And in August 2020, executive producer Simon Heath informed RadioTimes.com that manufacturing would restart”soon,” while Mercurio stated: “We would love to be on air next year. Thus we have to make sure we complete our filming before Christmas.”

And then, on 1st September 2020, the BBC announced that filming had officially declared.

Who’s at the Line of Duty Cast?

The top AC-12 celebrities: Adrian Dunbar (Supt Ted Hastings), Vicky McClure (DI Kate Fleming), and Martin Compston (DS Steve Arnott) are set to return.

Mixing them will be Shalom Brune-Franklin (Our Girl), Andi Osho (Kiri), and Prasanna Puwanarajah (Doctor Foster).

Perry Fitzpatrick is also a part of this cast, having previously appeared opposite Vicky McClure in Channel 4’s That Is England and I’m Nicola.

It’s also possible Taj Atwal (PC Tatleen Sohota) and Aiysha Hart (Murder Squad cop DS Sam Ralston) can make a comeback.

Polly Walker’s character Gill Biggeloe was given a new identity, which doesn’t entirely rule out a recurrence in year six. Still, there might need to be some vigorous justification for bringing her back.

What happened in Line of Duty series five?

The fifth run of Line of Duty centered on John Corbett (Stephen Graham), a rogue undercover officer who’d go to some lengths to catch’ the tainted copper at the core of the Organised Crime Group (OCG).

As the show progressed, we learned that Corbett had hyperlinks into AC-12 chief Ted Hastings. It transpired that Corbett’s mother, Anne-Marie, was a police informant who had a connection – specialist and more – together with Hastings during The Troubles in Northern Ireland.

As a result of lawyer Gill Biggeloe – who was secretly in league with all the OCG – Corbett believed Hastings was accountable for Anne-Marie’s death at the hands of paramilitary forces. And, again, due to Biggeloe, Corbett was decided to establish Hastings was a bent aluminum.

But his mission was cut short when the OCG discovered Corbett was a rat and then slit his throat.

How did the OCG figure out Corbett’s identity? By the close of the series, it wasn’t clear. Based on OCG member Lisa McQueen, Corbett’s cover was blown thanks to a tip-off from Lee Banks, an imprisoned henchman from precisely the same gang.

And where did Banks get this advice from? Although never proven, many suspected Ted Hastings was the origin. As AC-3 pioneer DCS Carmichael (Anna Maxwell Martin) theorized, Hastings might have leaked this intel as revenge – before, in the series, Corbett had beaten Ted’s wife.

After a large amount of bribe money was discovered in Hastings’ shabby hotel room, Carmichael then detained him for conspiring to murder Corbett. And, going further, she intended to establish Hastings was’H.’ But this investigation only revealed that Biggeloe was trying to framework Ted for all.

But although Hastings returned to active duty at the end of the series, he is sadly not entirely off the hook just yet…

Series six has been confirmed as taking place 18 months from the events of the last show.