Lincoln Rhyme Hunt for the Bone Collector season 2: series in The Blacklist

By- Raman Kumar
After tonight’s finale, what are the chances of being a Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector Year 2 on NBC? While it might not be renewed or canceled we could at the paint to you a picture.

First things first, we ought to notice that: It is not uncommon for the potential of the show. It is processed. NBC will have a peek at the evaluations before making their choice and the DVR characters, and we do not envision this will be an easy selection for them.

Let’s start things off for this — thus far, year 1 of Lincoln Rhyme is a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic and near 3.7 million viewers. When these figures are down marginally from NBC’s additional Friday scripted series in The Blacklist, they’re also up versus various other shows that have aired in this timeslot such as Blindspot. They are also better than several other displays on the community such as Great Girls and Zoey’s Outstanding Playlist — or at least the latter because it moved to Sundays.

That the evaluations for Lincoln Rhyme have remained more or less stable is an encouraging indication for the future. Meanwhile, we believe there is a profusion of motives. It is difficult for all of us to sit and imagine NBC greenlighting a great deal of Friday reveals while we do believe this could have functioned fine as a series. This is a difficult night, particularly in regards to doing things and attempting to amuse audiences that are outside.
Would You like to see a Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector year 2 occur?

Make sure you let us know in the comments! Don’t forget to stick out in case you do need some details. The renewal/cancellation standing should be known by us.

