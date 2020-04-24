Home Technology LG Velvet To Arrive On May 7
Technology

LG Velvet To Arrive On May 7

By- Manish yadav
LG made two statements because of its new mid-ranger named Velvet, but we’re yet to learn some of these hardware specs. The business confirmed by submitting a video on YouTube devoted to the smartphone the last statement is arriving.

The four dots represent two snappers, the rear shot, along with the LED flash. The colors represent the four paint projects LG Velvet will arrive at – White, Black, Red, Green. This phone’s chipset will probably be Snapdragon 765G together with the 5G following of the telephone is anticipated to hit the 5G penetration against among those markets – South Korea.

Manish yadav

