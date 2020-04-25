Home Technology LG Velvet Ariving On May 7 - Specifications, Features And Price
LG Velvet Ariving On May 7 – Specifications, Features And Price

By- Manish yadav
LG Velvet alleged specifications had surfaced online only days before its release. The brand new LG phone seems to have at least 8GB of RAM and features a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The technology giant has confirmed the Velvet mobile will be powered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC and offered in four color choices. The smartphone is starting via an event that is the internet.

A specifications sheet that’s thought to be of those LG Velvet has surfaced on South Korean discussion Meeco.kr. The coat has also been shared with a tipster on Twitter who belongs by username Sleepy Kuma.

LG Velvet specifications

LG Velvet

The details which can be found on the specs sheet imply the LG Velvet will include a triple back camera setup, which will incorporate a 48-megapixel main detector together with support for optical image stabilization (OIS). Additionally, it would contain a thickness detector, along with a sensor, paired with a lens. To get selfies, the sheet indicates that there are the camera detector in the front on LG Velvet.

Concerning storage, the LG Velvet seems to get 128GB of room, which would encourage expansion up to 2TB through the card slot. The telephone would arrive in at an 8GB RAM alternative.

The specs sheet lists the mAh battery and certificate. There’s also reference to this Snapdragon 675 SoC, which will be based on an earlier official teaser. What’s more, the telephone is thought to include an in-display fingerprint detector and also have stereo speakers, coupled with artificial intelligence (AI) powered audio. LG would also supply wireless charging service — together with quick wired charging. In any case, the telephone would quantify 167.1x74x7.85mm and weigh 180 g.

LG lately revealed the Velvet could come in Aurora Green, Aurora Gray, Aurora White, and Illusion Sunset color Choices. The specs sheet also shows these colors.

Manish yadav

