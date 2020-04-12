Home Technology LG Style 3- Specifications, Features, Price And Accessibility Details
LG Style 3- Specifications, Features, Price And Accessibility Details

By- Manish yadav
LG Style 3 was introduced as the organization’s most current smartphone from the Western industry. The smartphone appears to be. The LG Style 3 has a top-notch screen layout and includes a double camera setup. LG has supplied its OLED FullVision screen. Other highlights of this LG Style 3 comprise IP68-certified dust- and – and NFC support. The phone also doubles as a wallet.

LG Style 3 specifications

The LG Style 3 runs Android 10 and comes with a 6.1-inch QHD+ (1,440×3,120 pixels) OLED screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Underneath the hood, the telephone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, combined with 4GB of RAM. Moreover, the free pack’s double rear camera installation that homes a 48-megapixel central detector together with an f/1.8 lens along with a 5-megapixel secondary indicator using an f/2.2 lens. What’s more, the telephone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera in the front, which has an f/1.9 lens.

On the storage area, the LG Style 3 includes 64GB of onboard storage that’s expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity choices on the telephone comprise 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, plus a 3.5millimeter headphone jack. A fingerprint detector is in the back. In any case, a 3,500 mAh battery is packed by the smartphone.

LG Style 3 cost, accessibility details

The LG Style 3 cost and availability details have been shown. But, Japanese network operator NTT Docomo has recorded the telephone to verify its arrival in the nation. Details about if the phone is currently found in markets are not supplied.

