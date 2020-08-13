Letterkenny Season 9 – Who said sitcoms are of the past?

- Advertisement -

People around the globe still re-watch FRIENDS or How I Met Your Mother on repeat and so do I. Letterkenny is one such sitcom which managed to bring smiles upon people’s face. The only difference is, we’re still being gifted with newer seasons and newer “Letterkenny Problems” which seems so much relatable.

Letterkenny came into existence with a YouTube series Letterkenny’s Problems and evolved to only Letterkenny. It’s a Canadian television sitcom created by Jared Keeso and directed by Jacob Tierney. Basically, it’s a show about the residents of a small town of the same name Letterkenny where 5000 people reside and have various problems. Well, most people are irritated by the two ice hockey players Reilly and Jonesy, but Dan and Wayne handle them smoothly. Apart from being extremely stupid and funny, these two loves to play around with Katy. The show also focuses on the farm that Wayne and Katy are currently running with the help of Dan and Daryl.

Letterkenny Season 9 Release Date

Since the day it released on 7th February 2016, the series was successful enough to give eight incredible seasons to us, giving us a fantastic laugh treatment. Mad along with it, the next season is on the way. The initial date was 20th March 2020, but the Covid pandemic did hit us well, and none is spared. The details for the next season are not out yet, but apart from the confirmation that it’ll be coming, you can assume that it’ll be released around early 2021 or sooner.

Letterkenny Season 9 Cast

The show covers up many talented casts, who on such limited character freedom, prove their worth, each having a varied problem and a satirical way of dealing with things. But the main casts include Jered Keeso as Wayne and Michelle Mylett as his sister Katy. K Trevor Wilson as Dan and his amigo Daryl played by Nathan Dales. Apart from them, we still have the Stupid entitled hockey-playing duo, who apart from being such cozy best friends, falls in love with the same girl Katy – where Reilly is played by Dylan Playfair and Tyler Johnson as Stewart.

Letterkenny Season 9 Plot

Up till now, the show covered a hefty amount of background data on almost every other cast and might do some background check on the ice hockey duo too. The two most favorable plot fans are cooking up are Katy’s relationship and some love drama, and it can also involve the three groups the Hicks, Skids, and Hockey players and their internal fights and verbal-combats. Season 9 may come up with a maybe more mature set of people who would still be fighting amongst themselves.

